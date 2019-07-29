Brixton Metals Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 - Brixton Metals Corp. (BBBXF:OTCQB, BBB:TSX-V), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on gold, silver and copper, today announced that Gary Thompson, Chairman & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1st.

DATE: Thursday, August 1st

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1-VIC-PR

Recent Company Highlights

Recent drilling at our Thorn property in the Golden Triangle of BC has returned 554.70m of 0.57 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu, 43.18 g/t Ag, 0.55% Zn, 0.28% Pb or 1.97 g/t AuEq over 554.70m

This includes 3.06 g/t AuEq over 277.80m, and 5.00 g/t AuEq over 135.96m

Drills currently turning at our Atlin Goldfields project in Atlin, BC

Past drilling at Atlin has returned up to 5.57m of 509.96 g/t gold



About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the OTCQB under the ticker BBBXF, and on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

