Santacruz Silver Reports Second Quarter 2019 Production Results

Vancouver, July 29, 2019 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports on the operating results from the Veta Grande Project in Zacatecas, Mexico and the Rosario Project in San Luis Potosi, Mexico for the second quarter of 2019.

Highlights:

Consolidated silver equivalent production increases by 114% as compared to Q2 2018 and 45% as compared to Q1 2019

Veta Grande silver equivalent production increases by 185% as compared to Q2 2018 and 18% as compared to Q1 2019

Rosario silver equivalent production increases by 48% as compared to Q2 2018 and 145% as compared to Q1 2019

Mr. Carlos Silva, Chief Operating Officer, stated "The second quarter production results again reflect operational improvements at both mines." He continued, "We expect a further production increase at Veta Grande in the third quarter as second quarter production was impacted by an unforeseen mechanical problem with the largest ball mill that required a major repair over the last half of the quarter. This work was completed in early July."

During Q2 2019 the Company's consolidated silver equivalent production was 373,318 ounces, a 114% increase over Q2 2018 production (174,175 ounces) and a 45% increase over Q1 2019 production (257,138 ounces).

At Veta Grande an unexpected mechanical issue with the largest ball mill resulted in an estimated 25% decrease to production for the second quarter. The ball mill was back online in early July. As a result of this matter the refurbishment and recommissioning of a fourth and smaller ball mill was delayed until Q4.

At Rosario production in the second quarter was in line with the operations plan and is expected to continue to increase throughout the rest of 2019.

2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 47,435 42,904 52,025 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) 373,318 257,138 174,175 Silver production (ounces) 119,131 93,573 56,122 Gold production (ounces) 254 158 143 Lead production (tonnes) 456 245 142 Zinc production (tonnes) 985 674 507 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 270 252 176 Development (metres) 1,687 1,547 1,581

2019 Second Quarter Veta Grande Project Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 37,156 32,625 36,622 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) 240,208 202,787 84,271 Silver production (ounces) 73,004 79,582 36,741 Silver head grade (g/t) 101 119 70 Gold head grade (g/t) 0.21 0.19 .17 Lead had grade (%/t) 1.11 0.77 1.14 Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.12 1.89 .41 Silver recovery (%) 60 64 45 Gold production (ounces) 138 97 59 Lead production (tonnes) 369 218 111 Zinc production (tonnes) 608 492 164 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 280 269 161 Development (metres) 830 1,025 1,070

2019 Second Quarter Rosario Project Production Results

Summary of Production Results 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q2 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 20,789 10,279 15,403 Silver eqv. ounce production(1) 133,111 54.351 89,904 Silver production (ounces) 46,126 13,991 19,381 Silver head grade (g/t) 74 47 44 Gold head grade (g/t) 0.28 0.29 0.26 Lead head grade (%/t) 0.44 0.29 0.23 Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.13 2.09 2.54 Silver recovery (%) 93 90 89 Gold production (ounces) 116 61 84 Lead production (tonnes) 87 27 31 Zinc production (tonnes) 377 182 344 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag Eqv.)(1) 231 196 212 Development (metres) 857 522 511

(1 AgEqvOz = (Au*Pau)+(Ag*Pag)+(Pb*Ppb*2205)+(Zn*Pzn*2205)

(Pag)

Metal Prices 2019: Ag $15.25, Au $1,281, Pb $0.94, Zn $1.20

Metal Prices 2018: Ag $17.00, Au $1,295, Pb $1.00, Zn $1.35

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects, Veta Grande and Rosario, and two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions as to the continuation of payments under the Agreement, the expansion of the Vita Grande Project, the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, third party mineralized material to be milled by the Company will have properties consistent with management's expectations, that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in lower revenue, higher cost, or lower production levels; delays and/or cessation in planned work; changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; delays in regulatory approval; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of the third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Rosario Project

The decisions to commence production at the Rosario Mine, Cinco Estrellas Property and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Veta Grande Project

The decision to commence production at Veta Grande Project was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

