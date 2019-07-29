Blackrock Gold Updates Exploration Progress at Silver Cloud Property in Nevada

Vancouver, July 29, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") through its U.S. subsidiary Blackrock Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Silver Cloud project located along the prolific Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

The Company has received assay and geochemical determination from 829 soil samples collected over the northern portion of the Silver Cloud project. The soil survey returned several anomalies including:

Anomaly (1), a large geochemical anomaly located in the northeastern portion of the property approximately 5km north of the Silver Cloud mine. This Mercury, Arsenic, and Zinc anomaly is within an area mapped with moderate to intense argillic alteration that measures 800 by 1200 metres and is centered on the previously announced E-W banded vein system (see press release dated 27th June 2019). This anomaly is open to the north and east. A follow-up soil sample program will be implemented in August to collect 342 soil samples with the aim of defining the northern and eastern extents of this geochemical anomaly. The new soil samples will extend the grid to the northeast toward the Surprise mercury prospect.

Anomaly (1) includes arsenic values up to 100 ppm which define a 1000 by 600 metres area that is open to the north and east. Mercury appears to follow east-northeast structural zones as well as defines windows through the post-mineral volcanics located west and south of the newly defined anomaly. Zinc blankets the argilically altered area and gravity low.

The mapped alteration area and corresponding soil anomaly are coincident with a gravity low with sharp east-west boundaries on the north and south. This is significant because gravity lows exist over the Silver Cloud mine area and Northwest Canyon target zones where Teck and Placer Dome drilled 157.7 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Au over 1.5 metres respectively. The gravity lows at Silver Cloud and Northwest Canyon are suspected to be connected along an east-west vein system. A number of other gravity lows exist on the property, and they are theorized to be hydrothermal vent centers. To date, all drill holes with gold and silver mineralization lie within a gravity low.

Anomaly (2), in middle of the property, contains mercury in soil that has identified a window through post-mineral volcanics approximately 1.3km north of the Silver Cloud mine. The mercury anomaly is also associated with a gravity low. Additional fieldwork is required to understand the geology and significance of the anomaly.

Andrew Pollard, CEO, stated, "The new soil data shows the northeastern portion of the property has significant potential for another gold-silver vein system. The surface manifestation of potential gold and silver in a low-sulfidation vein system is the presence of anomalous mercury and arsenic along with various base metals where hydrothermal fluids reached the surface. The soil survey returned a mercury and arsenic Anomaly (1) in a new area where a banded vein was identified at the surface. A mercury prospect similar to that at the Silver Cloud mine is located 1.7km to the northeast of Anomaly (1).

The arsenic and mercury surface data combined with the gravity geophysical information highlights the approach and exploration model the Company is successfully using to generate new targets and re-interpret existing gold-silver mineralization. There are eight additional discrete gravity lows that warrant follow up which increases the prospectivity of the Silver Cloud project.

Our first priority is to get drills turning to test the East-West vein system at the Silver Cloud mine, where previous drilling returned values including 1.5m @ 157.7 g/t gold and 12.2m @ 5.53g/t gold, followed up by refining the target identified by Anomaly (1) in the northeast portion of the project."

Drill permits have been submitted for the Silver Cloud mine area target, and BLM approvals are anticipated by mid-August. Scope of work and drill bid documents have been delivered to eight drilling contractors with bids expected on or before August 1st, and a final contract selection is expected in early August for a September start.

Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, Blackrock Gold Corp.'s Executive Chairman, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.









Map 1: Silver Cloud Project Soil and Gravity Anomalies



To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/46561_d6e907c194c8b9a9_002full.jpg

