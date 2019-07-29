Commander Sampling Returns High Gold and Silver from Sabin Property, Ontario

Vancouver, July 29, 2019 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to provide results from a recently completed sampling program on the Sabin zinc-copper-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project (the "Sabin Property") located in northwest Ontario, Canada, some ten kilometres north of the community of Savant Lake.

Highlights:

First follow-up sampling of airborne conductors identified in recent VTEM Plus survey

High gold and silver values returned from Kash and Golsil horizons

Kash: best sample 5.1 g/t Au, 123 g/t Ag and 3.1 % Cu

Golsil: best sample 2.9 g/t Au, 484 g/t Ag and 7.2 % Cu

The Sabin Property is in the Sturgeon Lake greenstone belt, host to significant polymetallic VMS deposits including the past-producing Sturgeon, Mattabi, Lyon and "F' VMS mines some 60 km to the south. This work program, completed in June, was the initial follow-up of the recently completed VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey which identified a significant number of high priority conductors throughout the property.

Rock sampling comprised selective grab samples of bedrock of which 30 samples were chosen for analysis and 126 samples for whole rock and trace element analysis to aid in alteration studies. Of the 30 rocks analyzed 10 were over limit and had to be re-analyzed by assay techniques (Table 1 and Figure 1 below). Of note are the two samples from the Kash Zone which comprises a nine kilometre trend defined by variable strength conductors, low resistivity and magnetic highs. Historical drilling is limited to 3 holes of which only 1 was partially assayed even though drill logs report disseminated copper and zinc minerals. The best sample from Kash returned 5.1 g/t Au, 123 g/t Ag and 3.1 % Cu from a small exposure on the edge of a swamp from quartz, biotite, garnet schist with disseminated chalcopyrite. Similarly rocks from the Golsil zone were very high in silver and sample 1588601 returned 2.9 g/t Au, 484 g/t Ag and 7.2 % Cu.

The Sabin property is underlain by intermediate and minor felsic volcanic units that exhibit widespread alteration comprised of garnet, staurolite, sillimanite and sericite metamorphic mineralogy. Whole rock data and trace element analyses are being compiled to quantify alteration. Preliminary results combined with mapping indicate a much larger alteration footprint than previously recognized including high silica alteration zones with accompanying sillimanite, staurolite, and garnet assemblages indicative of advanced argillic alteration typical of high precious metal systems.

Robert Cameron, President and CEO of Commander comments, "The results from the initial follow-up of the VTEM survey exceeded our expectations and has returned exceptionally high gold and silver values from altered rocks containing disseminated sulphides - not the typical massive sulphide mineralization previously sought after. The advanced argillic nature of the alteration combined with the gold and silver suggests a potential for La Ronde/Penna style gold deposits. Commander plans additional sampling along the identified trends in an upcoming program."

Table 1: Sabin grab samples

Sample Zone Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) 1588535 Golsil 0.12 149 1.6 0.8 1588587 Golsil 0.15 379 1.1 0.7 1588588 Golsil 0.03 52 2.5 0.5 1588589 Golsil 0.32 240 5.0 1.4 1588601 Golsil 2.90 484 7.2 2.4 1588548 Kash 5.11 123 3.1 0.6 1588600 Kash 1.70 153 1.6 2.4 1588501 Marchington 0.42 36 0.3 0.0 1588503 Marchington 0.29 49 0.3 0.0 1588567 Marchington 0.03 23 0.1 4.2

Commander (formerly Major General) acquired the property through a purchase agreement with UMEX in 1990 and holds a 100% interest in the property except for two small internal claim parcels that are subject to a participating interest with Glencore Canada Corporation (formerly Noranda) who currently hold 41.5% and 33.3%. UMEX retains a 2.5% NSR over the core of the property that would be reduced to 1% following $225,000 of royalty payments.

QA/QC

Grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization. Samples were collected in the field by Stephen Wetherup P. Geo. Analytical work was completed by Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC. Gold was analyzed by fire assay fusion of a 30-gram aliquot and other elements by ICP-ES from a 4-acid digestion.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Cameron, P. Geo.

President and CEO

For further information, please call:

Robert Cameron, President and CEO

Toll Free: 1-800-667-7866

info@commanderresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.





Figure 1: Sabin geology with Conductors; detail-Sabin samples on apparent resistivity

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4050/46567_b9afdd856487fabc_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46567