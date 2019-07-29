Almonty Announces the Acceptance by the Lending Bank of the Final Technical Due Diligence Report on the Sangdong Mine Development Project and the Commissioning of the Pilot Plant

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce that it has obtained the clearance and acceptance by the Lending Bank (“KfW-IPEX Bank”) of the final technical due diligence report on the Sangdong Mine Development Project submitted by the Independent Engineer.

The final acceptance of the Independent Engineer’s report signifies the clearance of certain pending issues related to compliance with the Equator Principles and, therefore, the project is now moving forward to the next stage of financial closure.

Almonty has worked closely with the Independent Engineer in the past several months to ensure sustainable development outcomes and the integration of environmental, safety and social considerations into the project development procedures, meeting the stringent international standards and guidelines.

Almonty also announces the mechanical completion and the commencement of commissioning of the government-subsidized pilot plant at the site on the same day.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO, Lewis Black said:

“The acceptance of the final due diligence report by KfW-IPEX Bank is truly a meaningful turning point for the Sangdong Mine Project. With the establishment of internationally recognized best business practices, one of the historically largest tungsten mines in the world will be developed to the highest standards in every aspect. The Equator Principles is a risk management framework, adopted by financial institutions, for determining, assessing and managing environmental and social risk in project financing.

We are particularly pleased that the project, after ceaseless efforts for betterment and the long period of preparation, is now moving to the actual development stage. We, at Almonty, will not spare any effort in expediting the upcoming process of loan documentation and financial closing requirements followed by the commencement of the 18-month construction phase.

The final acceptance of the due diligence report and consequent green light from the KfW-IPEX Bank coincided with the news of the mechanical completion and commencement of the pilot plant commissioning which will surely be of a great help in further enhancing the remarkable metallurgical process achievement developed with Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) already secured, as previously announced.

In my opinion, a series of forthcoming steps such as an issuance of ECA cover (being the guarantee the Austrian Development Bank (OeKB) is to issue for the loan), loan agreement signing, official ground breaking and ongoing construction will also help Almonty in consummating its pursuit of a secondary listing on the Korea Stock Exchange, the home exchange of ex-Korea Tungsten Mining Corp.

We are really thankful to the community of Sangdong and to the government of Yeongwol County for their patience and overwhelming support.”

Global Tungsten & Powders, President and CEO, Hermann Walser said:

“As the biggest tungsten product producer outside China and future off-taker of the products from the Sangdong Mine, Global Tungsten & Powders is very pleased to see that a new major tungsten mine has reached this important milestone on the path towards securing full funding.

We continue to support the due diligence process undertaken by KfW-IPEX Bank and we will further support the Austrian Export Credit Agency (OeKB) in their ongoing evaluation process to provide an export guarantee for the project. We are looking forward to 2021 when the Sangdong Mine will start to provide GTP with a long-term secure supply of tungsten concentrates that are mined and processed in a safe and responsible manner.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH

KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of the German Government-owned promotional bank, KfWgroup, is focused on providing financings for export and project financings in various core industries for the benefit of the European economy. KfW IPEX-Bank has more than 50 years of experience in export and project finance and is also a long-standing financier to the international mining industry.

