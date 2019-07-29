American Pacific Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (refer to press release July 22, 2019 announcing a CAD$650,000 fundraise). A total of C$932,500 was raised through the issuance of 9,325,000 units at $0.10 per unit (the “Units”).



Each unit will consist of one common share (the “Common Share”) of the company and one-half of a warrant (the “Warrant”). Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months from the closing, subject to earlier expiry of the exercise period if, at any time after four months from closing, the closing price of the shares is greater than $0.25 for five or more consecutive trading days. A total of $23,400 plus 234,000 warrants was paid as finders’ commission to Mackie Research Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Canaccord Genuity Corp. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the private placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

