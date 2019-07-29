Montero Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 - Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX.V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting held Thursday, June 27, 2019 (the “Meeting”), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company.

In addition, shareholders of the Company appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

The shareholders also passed a special resolution to approve the cancellation of the Company’s existing form of articles (the “Articles”) and the adoption of a new form of Articles which includes the advance notice provisions intended to: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special, meeting; (ii) ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company: Dr. Antony Harwood as President and Chief Executive Officer, Sheri Rempel and interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary (the “Management”).

The Board of Directors and Management would like to thank all shareholders for their support and confidence.

About Montero

Montero is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. Currently these include lithium and tin in Namibia, phosphates in South Africa and rare earth elements in Tanzania. Montero is reviewing and evaluating other opportunities from its operating base in South Africa. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON.

For more information, contact:

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@monteromining.com

Tel: +1 416 840 9197 | Fax: +1 866 688 4671

www.monteromining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.