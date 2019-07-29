New Oroperu Resources Inc. Announces $550,000 Non-brokered Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - New Oroperu Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: ORO) is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 1,833,333 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for estimated aggregate gross proceeds of $550,000. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company. Each share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for a period of three years after the closing of the transaction at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. The proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital.

This financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

K. Wayne Livingstone

President

For more information, please contact Aris Morfopoulos at 604-721-2650

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release does not constitute, and the subject matter hereof is not, an offer for sale or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any "U.S Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States (or to a U.S. Person) absent registration under the 1933 Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (the "forward-looking statements") about the Company and its plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the plan to undertake the private placement described herein. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, including but not limited to obtaining TSX Venture Exchange approval to the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the Company's management at the time they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if those beliefs, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by law.

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR TO U.S. RESIDENTS)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46611