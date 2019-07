Thomson Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) holds 9 Exploration Licenses in NSW covering 873 square kilometres, after three ELs were relinquished during the quarter. A joint venture arrangement is in place over Havilah (EL 7391) with Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL). Thomson also holds EPM 27186 in Queensland as described above.To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/65C83NN8 Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.Source: Thomson Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-9906-6225E: info@thomsonresources.com.auwww.thomsonresources.com.au