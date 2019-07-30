Classic Minerals Ltd: Kat Gap Zone Doubles In Strike Length

Perth, Australia - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) ("Classic", or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assays results from its recent RC drilling program at its Forrestania Gold Project (FGP) in Western Australia. The Company completed a total of 32 holes for 2,040m at the Kat Gap project with the aim of improving/increasing known high-grade gold mineralisation.Drilling results from Kat Gap continued to impress with significant zones of gold mineralisation located on the granite-greenstone contact. Recent drilling at Kat Gap also showed that high-grade gold mineralisation projects very close to surface and continue down-dip with increasing width.The Kat Gap Project is strategically located approximately 70km south-south east of the Company’s Forrestania Gold project containing the Lady Magdalene and Lady Ada gold resources. Kat Gap adjoins the Forrestania Nickel project currently operated by Western Areas Ltd.Classic recently purchased the Kat Gap project from private company Sulphide Resources Pty Ltd for a total consideration of A$250,000 plus GST, and a 2% NSR royalty on production from E74/422 and E74/467 (or any replacement tenements).Classic CEO Dean Goodwin said:Kat Gap is now starting to show its true colours delivering more terrific results for Classic and its shareholders. I’m absolutely rapt with the extended zones of ore-grade gold intersections along strike to the north together with the great results we are now starting to see down dip at depth. Only a handful of deep holes have been drilled at Kat Gap to date. These new results clearly demonstrate that the system has great potential. The northern extension drilling focused on testing the granite-greenstone contact at shallow depths down to only 50m vertical below surface. If these ore-grade zones continue further down dip and along strike for another 200-300m, we’ll have a real tiger by the tail.The next stage for Kat Gap is to continue an aggressive RC drilling program extending the known mineralised zone further north and south from our current drilling area. The plan is to focus our attention on testing the northerly extensions for another 300m. We will also probe at depth down dip along the entire 400m of gold mineralised granite-greenstone contact we have delineated to date. This work should give us a pretty good idea of how good this system really is. A few deep diamond holes to collect valuable structural data will also be incorporated into the program to probe at depth 200-300m below existing drill coverage.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EL913UTJ





