Australian Bauxite Ltd: Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (FRA:A7B) provide the Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B.Corporate- Group available cash at the end of the quarter was $1.3 million and currently is about $1.18 million.Sales & Operations- 32,477 tonnes of cement-grade bauxite was loaded and shipped from Bell Bay in early June, having been produced and delivered to port 3 weeks ahead of schedule. Sales of fertiliser-grade bauxite from Bald Hill are growing as the superphosphate fertiliser made by acid-processing of ABx bauxite is gaining strong sales- Rehabilitation is nearing completion at Bald Hill in accordance with ABx's high standards- Bulk-sampling at the Binjour bauxite project in QLD confirmed grades and upgrading tests were successfulTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JDVD1QH3





About Australian Bauxite Ltd:



Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's first bauxite mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





Contact:

Ian Levy CEO and MD Australian Bauxite Ltd. Telephone: +61-2-9251-7177 Mobile: +61-407-189-122