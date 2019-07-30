Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

03:22 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2019 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

- Discussions with potential strategic partners continue

- Ongoing trials of techniques to model the underlying structural and lithological settings on the ARUP tenements

- Nabarlek North application progressed and final TO meetings expected soon

Energy Minerals

- Technical output from the two nickel geology expert reviews consolidated and a 'next steps' work plan developed including drilling plans

- Expert reports completed to progress the drill permit application process for Piedmont, with permits anticipated in Q3

- Invitations to open discussions with potential strategic partners commenced shortly after quarter end, with quick response and interest from a range of groups

Corporate

- Evaluation of a range of additional uranium and energy mineral opportunities is underway

- Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive credits (FY20) available for eligible greenfield exploration expenditure incurred during 2018/19

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

- Advance discussions and proposed terms with a preferred strategic partner for both the ARUP and Piedmont projects

- Advance the Nabarlek North application with the NLC and TO groups, with meetings planned during Q3

- Investigate, progress and add additional suitable projects and strategic opportunities

To view the report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7TGE3483



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:

Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alligator Energy Ltd.

Alligator Energy Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1H4TE
AU000000AGE2
www.alligatorenergy.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap