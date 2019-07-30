Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2019 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Discussions with potential strategic partners continue- Ongoing trials of techniques to model the underlying structural and lithological settings on the ARUP tenements- Nabarlek North application progressed and final TO meetings expected soonEnergy Minerals- Technical output from the two nickel geology expert reviews consolidated and a 'next steps' work plan developed including drilling plans- Expert reports completed to progress the drill permit application process for Piedmont, with permits anticipated in Q3- Invitations to open discussions with potential strategic partners commenced shortly after quarter end, with quick response and interest from a range of groupsCorporate- Evaluation of a range of additional uranium and energy mineral opportunities is underway- Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive credits (FY20) available for eligible greenfield exploration expenditure incurred during 2018/19Plans for the forthcoming quarter- Advance discussions and proposed terms with a preferred strategic partner for both the ARUP and Piedmont projects- Advance the Nabarlek North application with the NLC and TO groups, with meetings planned during Q3- Investigate, progress and add additional suitable projects and strategic opportunitiesTo view the report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7TGE3483





About Alligator Energy Ltd:



Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





Source:



Alligator Energy Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au