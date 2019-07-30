Sayona Mining Ltd: Extension of SPP



Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today an extension of the offer of shares under the Shareholder Share Purchase Plan (SPP) lodged with ASX on 24 June 2019.This follows the recent appointment of new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Brett Lynch to drive the Company's lithium portfolio in Canada and Western Australia and unlock increased value for shareholders from strategic opportunities.The Company continues to receive applications from shareholders and the Directors believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to extend the offer to give them the opportunity to assess additional information expected to be released over the extended offer period and in view of market conditions.Funds raised under the Plan will be applied to the development of the Company's projects, principally the flagship Authier Lithium Project, together with general working capital.The SPP provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to apply for parcels of new shares in Sayona valued between $1,000 and $15,000.Revised Timetable





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



