Desert Mountain Energy Successfully Completes Seismic Studies in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

July 30, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia -- DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) is pleased to announce that it has now successfully completed all of its planned 2-D seismic studies in the Holbrook Basin of Northeastern Arizona. The geophysics program was carried out by Bird Seismic of Globe, Arizona, highly experienced local geophysics professionals with an outstanding reputation for quality work product and strong familiarity with the region. The work program was carried out under the direction of Robert Rohlfing, Company Head of Technical Operations. The program was carefully planned to avoid any archaeologically sensitive areas and utilized light-weight, non-invasive equipment.

The program comprised approximately 15 miles of 2-D seismic lines across five separate areas, which encompassed three distinctly different geological settings, each of which was highly prospective for helium gas reservoirs. The Company's geological team had carried out mapping and geological studies during the past year which identified numerous structural features throughout the Basin which had the geologic prerequisites to serve as successful trapping mechanisms for helium which had been created in the Basin. At the same time, available data from logs from historic wells drilled for oil, gas, potash and water in the Basin revealed the presence of helium gas in several of the zones identified. The Company's geologic team arranged the 2-D seismic program in order to obtain more detailed geophysics information about the underlying structures in areas of the Basin it viewed as most prospective.

Management is delighted to report that a cursory review of the preliminary data set from the seismic program by the Company's geologic team reveals considerable structure in those key areas where it was anticipated to be found. The data is now being fully processed and is being sent out for interpretation by an independent geophysics firm familiar with the region. Upon completion of that work shortly, the Company will finalize its initial drill targets and move to

complete and file its drill permit applications with the Arizona Department of Land as expeditiously as possible. A further update will be provided shortly.

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

