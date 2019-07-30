Lithium Power International Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 30 June 2019.HIGHLIGHTS- The Maricunga project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is in its final stage of formal assessment by Chilean government agencies, with MSB responding to further questions from agencies by providing additional documentation in support of the monitoring and analysis completed as part of the EIA. EIA approval is still forecasted in 4Q19.- International bidding process for the EPC contract of the project commenced and is expected to be finalised by the end of October.- The Company is in discussions with a number of international companies for the financing of the project. Approaches have been received from international companies for possible off-take deals and equity participation.- Exploration activities in Western Australia are underway. LPI has properties in key locations including tenements adjacent to the Greenbushes and Pilgangoora mines and at Tabba Tabba in the Pilbara. Initial results from these activities are expected in 3Q19.- Geological mapping and drill hole planning on the Tabba Tabba project confirmed the presence of extensive pegmatites through the greenstone belts on the property and 30 drill holes are planned for drilling. The drilling program commenced at Tabba Tabba in July with an initial drilling program of up to 4,000 m planned.To view activity report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/86M38MPK





1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



