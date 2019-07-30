Belmont Receives Surface Sample Assays up to 29.2 Grams Per Tonne at Pathfinder Property, Greenwood Gold Camp, B.C.

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 - Belmont Resources Inc. ( €œBelmont €), (or the €œCompany €), (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L1; DTC Eligible - CUSIP 080499502).

Belmont has received a positive Summary Report from consulting geologist Chris Allen, who recently completed his visit to the 295.56 hectare Pathfinder property. The report gives details of surface rock sampling and compilation of previously published and un-published reports for the recently acquired Pathfinder property (See News Releases from March 28 & May 9, 2019)

The work carried out included a detailed literature review as well as five days on the property carrying out mapping of outcrops, old mine workings, and other significant features. Fifteen (15) surface rock samples were also collected from outcrops and old mine waste piles. Gold values ranged from 0.006 ppm Au (altered silty volcaniclastics) to 29.2 grams per tonne (g/t) Au (quartz-sulphide vein material), with seven (7) of the samples returning grades of >1 g/t Au along with elevated to anomalous silver and base metal values. The mapping and sampling program verified the presence of multiple zones of quartz sulphide vein and massive pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite replacement/skarn mineralization that warrant follow-up. Analyses was carried out by ALS Canada of North Vancouver. See table below of selected assays from rock samples.

Sample Ag As Bi Cu Pb Sb Au ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm 1001 14.75 14.7 7.63 47.0 62.7 0.3 1.08 1002 90.40 4.2 72.40 21.6 14250.0 0.3 4.51 1004 2.88 90.5 429.00 935.0 18.6 2.3 1.27 1006 0.48 9.2 1.39 331.0 7.4 0.8 0.52 1011 0.61 10.4 1.33 383.0 4.3 1.2 3.23 1012 16.70 195.0 7.52 5180.0 24.2 14.6 2.44 1013 16.40 19.7 13.40 365.0 4.0 5.0 29.20 1014 6.84 34.2 4.36 4220.0 84.5 1.2 0.41 1015 8.20 7.0 4.45 3130.0 7.5 3.5 1.06

The property has had small scale, high grade gold mining with silver as an accessory product since the late 1800 €™s. Belmont will compile information from mining reports and studies carried out by other companies as well as the recent assay and survey data in order to plan the next stage of analysis and sampling at Pathfinder, including strategically locating drilling targets.

Figure 1: Location of previous trenching work carried out in 2008 showing channel sample of massive pyrite - pyrrhotite replacement of Triassic volcaniclastics and Cretaceous granodiorite

Figure 2: Old Collapsed Adit from the historic Pathfinder Workings.

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Robert A. (Bob) Lane, MSc, PGeo, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, visited the property with Chris Allen on July 24th, and has reviewed and approved the above technical information in this news release.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

(i) On March 28, 2019 Belmont entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in 253.34 hectares of mineral claims (now increased to 295.56 ha) which are part of the former Pathfinder Property, located in the historically productive Republic-Greenwood Gold District. Copper and gold mining in this camp dates back to the turn of the century. The property is currently surrounded on 3 sides by claims held by KG Exploration (Canada) Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation).

(ii) Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project.

(iii)In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont owns and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

