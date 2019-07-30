Tudor Gold Extends the Goldstorm Zone Mineralization with a 150 M Step-out Along Strike: a Near-Surface Interval of 370.5 M Containing 1.095 G/TGold, Including an Interval of 252 M Containing 1.268 G/T Gold Within 780 M Containing 0.683 G/T Gold Pro

Vancouver, July 30, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce results from the first three diamond drill holes at the Goldstorm Zone on the Company's flagship Treaty Creek property, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In light of the favourable results obtained during phase one drilling, a second drill has arrived on-site and has begun drilling for the Phase Two portion of the program.

Tudor Gold Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin explains: "The Goldstorm system continues to grow rapidly along strike to the northeast and towards the footwall contact zone to the southeast. The best near-surface intercept obtained to-date on the project has been obtained from the latest hole; GS19-42. This is a vertical hole that is a 150m step-out to the northeast from drill hole CB18-39 (0.981g/t Au over 563.8m intercept). The higher grade upper portion of last year's hole CB18-39 averaged 1.141 g/t Au over 280.5m compared to the same upper mineralized horizon of GS19-42 that averages 1.268 g/t Au over a 252.0 m intercept. The system appears to be gaining strength to the northeast as the depth is now showing to exceed 700m, with an average of 0.683 g/t Au over 780 meters of vertical intercept. The mineralized horizon appear to be near flat-lying with excellent grade consistency between holes along the upper horizon. Exploration efforts will attempt to extend the zone further to the northeast with yet another 150m NE step-out hole from GS19-42."

Drill holes GS19-40 and GS19-41, were successful in locating the footwall contact zone, which is a very fine-grained strongly silicified volcanic unit. Furthermore, porphyritic intrusive was also encountered at the base of GS19-40, and within GS19-41 that returned anomalous copper and molybdenum values. As well, a strong silver-bearing base-metal system has been seen for the first time in the northernmost hole (GS19-42), within the upper mineralized horizon. Values of 33.51 g/t Au, 1,154 g/t Ag, 2.89% Cu, 5.96% Pb and 1.89% Zn were returned over a 1.5 meter interval from 209.5 m to 211.0 m was a pleasant surprise in the last hole GS19-42.

The following table provides gold composites from the Goldstorm Zone in the first three 2019 drill holes completed:

Table I: Gold Composites for GS19-42, 41 and 40

SECTION HOLE

ID FROM

M TO

M Interval

(M) GOLD

(gpt) 112+50NE GS19-42 63.5 843.5 780 0.683 including 63.5 315.5 252 1.268 including 63.5 434 370.5 1.095 108+00NE GS19-41 27.5 353 325 0.589 including 47 146 99 1.015 GS19-40 23 350 327 0.443 including 81.5 127 45.5 0.907

* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Goldstorm Zone Drill Sections 108+00 NE and 112+50 NE and Goldstorm Zone Plan Map are included at the bottom of the news release and on the Company's website.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "I am delighted to see that the Goldstorm Zone has been expanded for another 150 meters with this step out drill-hole 42. I am looking forward to potentially expanding the Goldstorm zone again with another 150 meter step out drill-hole, which has started with our second drill."

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

