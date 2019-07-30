CNX Reports Second Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 and 2020 Guidance

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2019 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") reports the following financial results, which are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S.:

During the second quarter of 2019:

The company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $162 million, or earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $42 million, or earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Included in the 2019 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $211 million and a loss of $20 million due to a non-cash charge for additional stock-based compensation expense related to a change in control agreement of certain employees and CNX officers.

Included in the 2018 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $9 million.

The company reported total production costs of $2.07 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to $2.00 per Mcfe, including $0.91 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $193 million for the 2019 second quarter, compared to net income of $61 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Capital expenditures were $329 million, compared to $264 million spent in the year-earlier quarter.

The company had total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding of 192,780,732 compared to 218,929,960 shares in the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights

CNX's management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful for investors in analyzing the company. Stand-alone results include both CNX's Exploration & Production (E&P) and Unallocated segments (but not the Midstream segment) plus distributions CNX receives from CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNXM"). CNX believes that providing Stand-alone results provides investors with more transparency and a better ability to compare CNX's financial results to those of our peer group. The term "consolidated" includes 100% of the results of CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, and CNXM on a consolidated basis.

Sales volumes of 135 Bcfe, or an increase of 10% from the 123 Bcfe sold in the second quarter of 2018.

Fully burdened cash margin of $0.93 per Mcfe, or a decrease of 23% from the $1.21 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2018.

Bought back 8,808,433 additional shares, or a 19% reduction in total share count since the start of our program, which as of July 15, 2019, results in 187,563,388 shares outstanding.

"Despite weaker prices, CNX's operational execution drove strong cash margins and well performance, which resulted in modest volume growth in the quarter, when compared to the first quarter of 2019," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "We hit a major milestone in our deep dry Utica program this quarter with the Majorsville 6 pad well costs averaging $12.1 million per well, which is below the targeted well costs for Southwest Pennsylvania Utica. During the quarter, we set a Pennsylvania record for drilling the longest Marcellus lateral at 19,609 feet. Opportunistic share buybacks continued at discounted prices relative to our internal NAV per share views, with a 19% reduction in total share count since the start of our program. Our cash costs, robust hedge book, and asset base continue to drive strong risk-adjusted rates of return, and our focus remains on appropriately allocating capital across our operations, debt reduction, and/or additional share repurchases."

Mr. DeIuliis continued, "CNX is one of the most hedged producers in 2020 with 86% of our gas volumes hedged including NYMEX hedges at $2.94 per Mcf. The hedge program, coupled with the 2020 development plan and capital program, is positioning the company to generate approximately $135 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2020 at forward strip prices on open volumes, while growing production approximately 12%, when compared to 2019. Based on this activity we expect that 2021 will be FCF positive and have flat production."

The following table represents certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the company:1





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter

Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended

Ended







June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018



(Dollars in millions, except per

share data)

Stand-alone

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Consolidated

% Increase/

(Decrease) Adjusted Net Income

$ 12



$ 62



(80.6) %

$ 57



$ 90



(36.7) % Total Shares Outstanding (in millions)2

187.6



213.1



(12.0) %

—



—



— % Adjusted Net Income per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.06



$ 0.29



(79.3) %

—



—



— % Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 175



$ 196



(10.7) %

$ 222



$ 231



(3.9) % Adjusted EBITDAX per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.93



$ 0.92



1.1 %

$ 1.18



$ 1.08



9.3 % Capital Expenditures3

$ 226



$ 239



(5.4) %

—



—



— %



1The Non-GAAP financial measures in the table above are defined and reconciled to GAAP net income, under the caption "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total shares outstanding of 187,563,388 (Non-GAAP) are as of July 15, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, total shares outstanding of 213,059,169 (Non-GAAP) are as of July 17, 2018. 3Capital expenditures exclude $103.4 million and $24.6 million of total capital investment net to CNXM in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, as reported in CNXM Second Quarter Results.

The following table highlights operating cash margins and fully burdened cash margins:





Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Average Sales Price - E&P

$ 2.63



$ 2.87

Total Production Cash Costs1

1.18



1.09

Operating Cash Margin

$ 1.45



$ 1.78

Operating Cash Margin (%)

55 %

62 %









Total Fully Burdened Cash Costs2

$ 1.70



$ 1.66

Fully Burdened Cash Margin

$ 0.93



$ 1.21

Fully Burdened Cash Margin (%)

35 %

42 %



1See the "Price and Cost Data Per Mcfe" table below for reconciliation to total Production Costs. 2Fully burdened cash costs includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

Operations:

During the quarter, we used up to five horizontal rigs and drilled 30 wells. Many of the rigs are being utilized in batch drilling on pads that in some cases have stacked pay development. The company currently has three rigs in operation, which are under contract through the end of 2019, and CNX expects to run approximately two rigs and one frac crew in 2020. During the quarter, the company set a Pennsylvania state record for longest lateral by drilling the RHL71B Marcellus Shale well 19,609 feet. The average lateral length for this 6-well pad was 15,744 feet with estimated drilling and completion (D&C) capital of approximately $800 per foot.

During the quarter, the company utilized two frac crews to complete nine wells, which included: five Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and four Utica Shale wells in Marshall County, West Virginia. CNX has been a first mover in the basin by entering into a long-term contract with Evolution, an all-electric frac crew. The Evolution crew started operations in the second quarter and completed seven wells, which provided fuel savings of approximately $180,000 per well.

CNX turned-in-line four wells in the second quarter, which consisted of four Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

CNX's natural gas and liquids production in the quarter came from the following categories:





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended







June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

% Increase/

(Decrease)

March 31,

2019

% Increase/

(Decrease) GAS



















Marcellus Sales Volumes (Bcf)

84.3



58.0



45.3 %

81.6



3.3 % Utica Sales Volumes (Bcf)

28.1



40.4



(30.4) %

30.6



(8.2) % CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)

13.9



14.8



(6.1) %

13.7



1.5 % Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)1

0.1



0.4



(75.0) %

—



— %





















LIQUIDS2



















NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

7.9



8.4



(6.0) %

6.7



17.9 % Oil Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

—



0.1



(100.0) %

—



— % Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.2



0.5



(60.0) %

0.4



(50.0) %





















TOTAL (Bcfe)

134.5



122.6



9.7 %

133.0



1.1 %





















Average Daily Production (MMcfe)

1,477.6



1,346.8







1,478.0









1Other Sales Volumes: primarily related to shallow oil and gas production that was sold at the end of the first quarter of 2018. 2NGLs, Oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

PRICE AND COST DATA PER MCFE — Quarter-to-Quarter Comparison:





















































Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019 Average Sales Price - Gas

$ 2.51



$ 2.55



$ 3.21

Average Gain (Loss) on Commodity Derivative Instruments -

Cash Settlement- Gas

$ 0.08



$ 0.15



$ (0.33)

Average Sales Price - Oil*

$ 8.42



$ 9.72



$ 7.26

Average Sales Price - NGLs*

$ 3.06



$ 4.73



$ 4.46

Average Sales Price - Condensate*

$ 7.56



$ 9.47



$ 6.50















Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 2.63



$ 2.87



$ 2.97















Lease Operating Expense (LOE)

$ 0.15



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees

0.05



0.06



0.05

Transportation, Gathering and Compression

0.98



0.82



0.92

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

0.89



0.91



0.88

Total Production Costs

$ 2.07



$ 2.00



$ 1.99















Total Production Cash Costs, before DD&A

$ 1.18



$ 1.09



$ 1.11

Cash Margin, before DD&A

$ 1.45



$ 1.78



$ 1.86





*NGLs, Oil, and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices. Note: "Total Production Costs" excludes Selling, General, and Administration and Other Operating Expenses.

In the second quarter of 2019, total production costs were higher, compared to the year-earlier quarter, mainly due to increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs, offset in part by improvements to LOE, production taxes, and DD&A. The primary driver to the increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs was due to higher CNXM fees and firm transportation nominations related to new contracts. The improvement to LOE was driven by decreased water disposal costs.

Marketing:

For the second quarter of 2019, CNX's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, and condensate was $2.63 per Mcfe. The average realized price for all liquids for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.14 per barrel.

CNX's weighted average differential from NYMEX in the second quarter of 2019 was negative $0.31 per MMBtu. CNX's average sales price for natural gas before hedging decreased 21.8% to $2.51 per Mcf compared with the average sales price of $3.21 per Mcf in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease results primarily from a lower Henry Hub price reflecting current general market conditions coupled with a wider differential. Including the impact of cash settlements from hedging, CNX's average sales price for natural gas was $0.11 per Mcf, or 4.1%, lower than last year's second quarter.

Total hedged natural gas production in the 2019 third quarter is 103.9 Bcf. The annual gas hedge position is shown in the table below:





2019

2020 Volumes Hedged (Bcf), as of 7/8/19

396.6*

470.5





*Includes actual settlements of 205.8 Bcf.

CNX's hedged gas volumes include a combination of NYMEX financial hedges, index (NYMEX and basis) financial hedges, and physical fixed price sales. In addition, to protect the NYMEX hedge volumes from basis exposure, CNX enters into basis-only financial hedges and physical sales with fixed basis at certain sales points. CNX's gas hedge position through 2023 as of July 8, 2019 is shown in the table below:





Q3 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 NYMEX Only Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

99.8



379.7



459.1



395.1



265.9



118.9

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.01



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 3.00



$ 2.87

Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

4.1



16.9



11.4



21.1



13.5



27.4

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.51



$ 2.62



$ 2.42



$ 2.49



$ 2.59



$ 2.11

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

103.9



396.6



470.5



416.2



279.4



146.3





















































NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)1























Volumes (Bcf)

102.0



380.9



444.6



394.0



243.9



136.9

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.62



$ 2.67



$ 2.49



$ 2.37



$ 2.37



$ 2.24

NYMEX Only Hedges Exposed to Basis























Volumes (Bcf)

1.9



15.7



25.9



22.2



35.5



9.4

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.01



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 3.00



$ 2.87

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

103.9



396.6



470.5



416.2



279.4



146.3





1Includes physical sales with fixed basis in Q3 2019, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 of 33.8 Bcf, 129.5 Bcf, 77.4 Bcf, 74.3 Bcf, 33.8 Bcf, and 3.4 Bcf, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2019, CNX added additional NYMEX natural gas hedges of 2.6 Bcf and 53.6 Bcf for 2019 and 2024, respectively. To help mitigate basis exposure on NYMEX hedges, in the second quarter CNX added 3.4 Bcf, 20.3 Bcf, 23.6 Bcf, 24.0 Bcf, and 38.1 Bcf, of basis hedges for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Finance:

At June 30, 2019, CNX's stand-alone net debt to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX plus distributions was 2.3x. On a consolidated basis, CNX's net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDAX was 2.5x. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, CNX completed a private offering of $500 million of 7.25% senior notes due in March 2027, of which $400 million was used to purchase its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due in April 2022. The company is evaluating additional options to refinance and extend the maturities of the 2022 senior notes.

At June 30, 2019, CNX's credit facility had $630 million of borrowings outstanding and $199 million of letters of credit outstanding, leaving $1,271 million of unused capacity. In addition, CNX holds 21.7 million CNXM limited partnership units, with a current market value of approximately $315 million as of July 18, 2019, a 2% General Partner interest, and incentive distribution rights.

Since the October 2017 inception of the current repurchase program and as of July 15, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 44.2 million shares for approximately $595 million life-to-date, resulting in 187,563,388 shares outstanding, which is an approximately 19% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $155 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

Guidance and Capital Update:

CNX expects to generate approximately $135 million in FCF in 2020 based on the projected operational and financial results below.

CNX updates 2019 production volumes to 510-530 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 495-515 Bcfe. CNX updates 2020 production volumes to 570-595 Bcfe, which equates to an approximately 12% annual increase, based on the midpoints of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

Previous

Updated

Updated



2019E

2019E

2020E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Stand-Alone (Including Distributions)(2)

$770 - $790

$740 - $760

$770 - $815 Consolidated

$920 - $950

$885 - $925

$945 - $1,010



(1) Updated EBITDAX based on NYMEX as of July 8, 2019. (2) 2019 and 2020 include approximately $55 million and $75 million, respectively, of projected distributions from ownership interests in CNXM.



Note: CNX is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected financial results contained in this release, including FCF, adjusted EBITAX, fully burdened cash costs and other metrics to their respective comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

The decreases in 2019 adjusted EBITDAX figures are due to a decline in natural gas prices since April 5, 2019, which is the date used for the previous guidance. The updated guidance assumes 2019 NYMEX gas price of $2.45 per MMBtu on open volumes and a basis differential of negative $0.275 per Mcf, based on the midpoint the guidance range. This compares to the previous guidance, which assumed a 2019 NYMEX gas price of $2.88 per MMBtu and a basis differential of negative $0.225 per Mcf, based on the midpoint of the guidance range.

Capital Expenditures

Reaffirmed

Updated



2019E

2020E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High Drilling & Completion (D&C)

$695 - $745

$450 - $520 Non-D&C

$200 - $200

$90 - $100 Total Stand-Alone Capital

$895 - $945

$540 - $620 CNX Midstream LP Capital

$310 - $330

$80 - $100 Total Consolidated Capital

$1,205 - $1,275

$620 - $720

Second quarter 2019 capital came in as expected, and the company is reaffirming full-year 2019 capital guidance, while increasing production volumes. CNX expects non-D&C capital expenditures to decrease by over 50% in 2020, when compared to 2019, as the company expects to benefit from these one-time investments that we expect to accrue value over time.

About CNX

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions: EBIT is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income) and income taxes. EBITDAX is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration. Adjusted EBITDAX consolidated is defined as EBITDAX after adjusting for the discrete items listed below. Stand-alone EBITDAX is defined as the adjusted EBITDAX related to both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments (See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information) plus the distributions CNX receives during the current period from CNXM related to its limited partnership units, general partner units, and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Although EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because they are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance. We exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDAX because we do not believe it accurately reflects the actual operating expense incurred during the relevant period and may vary widely from period to period irrespective of operating results. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, because all companies do not calculate EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX or adjusted EBITDAX consolidated identically, the presentation here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDAX per outstanding share, adjusted net income per outstanding share, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, with shares measured as of July 15, 2019, are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and, (ii) given that we have an active share repurchase program, analysts have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, and we want to provide updated information to investors.

Reconciliation of EBIT, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, Stand-alone EBITDAX, adjusted net income, net debt and TTM EBITDAX to financial net income is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2019

2019 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 148,281



$ 44,413



$ 192,694

Interest Expense 32,467



7,685



40,152

Interest Income (71)



—



(71)

Income Tax Expense 40,791



—



40,791

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 221,468



$ 52,098



$ 273,566

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 120,705



8,294



128,999

Exploration Expense 5,567



—



5,567

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 347,740



$ 60,392



$ 408,132

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (210,909)



$ —



$ (210,909)

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 77



—



77

Stock-Based Compensation 23,333



540



23,873

Severance 1,182



—



1,182

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (186,317)



$ 540



$ (185,777)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 161,423



$ 60,932



$ 222,355

Midstream Distributions 13,251



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 174,674



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2018

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 33,614



$ 27,780



$ 61,394

Interest Expense 31,320



7,118



38,438

Interest Income —



—



—

Income Tax Benefit (31,102)



—



(31,102)

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 33,832



$ 34,898



$ 68,730

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 111,125



7,962



119,087

Exploration Expense 3,699



—



3,699

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 148,656



$ 42,860



$ 191,516

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (8,976)



$ —



$ (8,976)

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets 18,650



—



18,650

Other Transaction Fees 257



—



257

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 23,413



—



23,413

Stock-Based Compensation 5,017



691



5,708

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ 38,361



$ 691



$ 39,052

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 187,017



$ 43,551



$ 230,568

Midstream Distributions 9,088



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 196,105



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Stand-alone1

Total Company

Total Company Net (Loss) Income from EBITDAX Reconciliation $ 148,281



$ 33,614



$ 192,694



$ 61,394

Adjustments:













Total Pre-tax Adjustments from EBITDAX Reconciliation (186,317)



38,361



(185,777)



39,052

Tax effect of Adjustments 50,530



(10,405)



50,383



(10,592)

Adjusted Net Income $ 12,494



$ 61,570



$ 57,300



$ 89,854





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Management uses net debt to determine the company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is useful to investors in determining the company's leverage ratio since the company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

Net Debt June 30, 2019

Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Total Long-Term Debt (GAAP) $ 2,016,687



$ 601,688



$ 2,618,375

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,864



12,747



32,611

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,996,823



$ 588,941



$ 2,585,764





1Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments.

Reconciliation of Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM) EBITDAX by Quarter



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands 2018

2018

2019

2019

2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 146,756



$ 129,415



$ (64,651)



$ 192,694



$ 404,214

Interest Expense 35,723



33,222



35,771



40,152



144,868

Interest Income (42)



1



(722)



(71)



(834)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 56,678



(23,713)



(11,559)



40,791



62,197

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 239,115



$ 138,925



$ (41,161)



$ 273,566



$ 610,445

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 119,585



130,084



125,161



128,999



503,829

Exploration Expense 3,321



2,633



3,258



5,567



14,779

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A, and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 362,021



$ 271,642



$ 87,258



$ 408,132



$ 1,129,053

Adjustments:

















Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (15,181)



$ 36,727



$ 153,994



$ (210,909)



$ (35,369)

Settlement Expense 2,000



—



—



—



2,000

(Gain) Loss on Certain Asset Sales and Abandonments (130,849)



96



3,564



—



(127,189)

Severance Expense 513



(55)



—



1,182



1,640

Stock Based Compensation 5,245



5,478



10,903



23,873



45,499

Loss (Gain) on Debt Extinguishment 15,385



(315)



7,537



77



22,684

Shaw Event —



—



4,305



—



4,305

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (122,887)



$ 41,931



$ 180,303



$ (185,777)



$ (86,430)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated TTM $ 239,134



$ 313,573



$ 267,561



$ 222,355



$ 1,042,623



Reconciliation of Stand-alone EBITDAX Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM)



Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 256,735



$ 147,479



$ 404,214

Interest Expense 115,837



29,031



144,868

Interest Income (834)



—



(834)

Income Tax Expense 62,197



—



62,197

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 433,935



$ 176,510



$ 610,445

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 471,938



31,891



503,829

Exploration Expense 14,779



—



14,779

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A, and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 920,652



$ 208,401



$ 1,129,053

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (35,369)



$ —



$ (35,369)

Settlement Expense 2,000



—



2,000

(Gain) Loss on Certain Asset Sales and Abandonments (134,418)



7,229



(127,189)

Severance Expense 1,640



—



1,640

Stock Based Compensation 43,202



2,297



45,499

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 22,684



—



22,684

Shaw Event 4,305



—



4,305

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (95,956)



$ 9,526



$ (86,430)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated TTM $ 824,696



$ 217,927



$ 1,042,623

Midstream Distributions 46,559



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX TTM $ 871,255



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated Segments.

Cautionary Statements

We are including the following cautionary statement in this press release to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us. With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements (as defined in 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act")) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenues, income and capital spending. When we use the words "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe a strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the following: prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids are volatile and can fluctuate widely based upon a number of factors beyond our control including oversupply relative to the demand for our products, weather and the price and availability of alternative fuels; an extended decline in the prices we receive for our natural gas and natural gas liquids affecting our operating results and cash flows; our dependence on gathering, processing and transportation facilities and other midstream facilities owned by CNXM and others; disruption of, capacity constraints in, or proximity to pipeline systems that could limit sales of our natural gas and natural gas liquids, and decreases in availability of third-party pipelines or other midstream facilities interconnected to CNXM's gathering systems; uncertainties in estimating our economically recoverable natural gas reserves, and inaccuracies in our estimates; the high-risk nature of drilling natural gas wells; our identified drilling locations are scheduled out over multiple years, making them susceptible to uncertainties that could materially alter the occurrence or timing of their drilling; the impact of potential, as well as any adopted environmental regulations including any relating to greenhouse gas emissions on our operating costs as well as on the market for natural gas and for our securities; environmental regulations introduce uncertainty that could adversely impact the market for natural gas with potential short and long-term liabilities; the risks inherent in natural gas operations, including our reliance upon third party contractors, being subject to unexpected disruptions, including geological conditions, equipment failure, timing of completion of significant construction or repair of equipment, fires, explosions, accidents and weather conditions that could impact financial results; decreases in the availability of, or increases in the price of, required personnel, services, equipment, parts and raw materials to support our operations; if natural gas prices remain depressed or drilling efforts are unsuccessful, we may be required to record write-downs of our proved natural gas properties; a loss of our competitive position because of the competitive nature of the natural gas industry or overcapacity in this industry impairing our profitability; deterioration in the economic conditions in any of the industries in which our customers operate, a domestic or worldwide financial downturn, or negative credit market conditions; hedging activities may prevent us from benefiting from price increases and may expose us to other risks; our inability to collect payments from customers if their creditworthiness declines or if they fail to honor their contracts; existing and future government laws, regulations and other legal requirements that govern our business may increase our costs of doing business and may restrict our operations; significant costs and liabilities may be incurred as a result of pipeline and related facility integrity management program testing and any related pipeline repair or preventative or remedial measures; our ability to find adequate water sources for our use in natural gas drilling, or our ability to dispose of or recycle water used or removed from strata in connection with our gas operations at a reasonable cost and within applicable environmental rules; the outcomes of various legal proceedings, including those which are more fully described in our reports filed under the Exchange Act; acquisitions and divestitures we anticipate may not occur or produce anticipated benefits; risks associated with our debt; failure to find or acquire economically recoverable natural gas reserves to replace our current natural gas reserves; decrease in our borrowing base, which could decrease for a variety of reasons including lower natural gas prices, declines in natural gas proved reserves, and lending requirements or regulations; we may operate a portion of our business with one or more joint venture partners or in circumstances where we are not the operator, which may restrict our operational and corporate flexibility and we may not realize the benefits we expect to realize from a joint venture; changes in federal or state income tax laws, particularly in the area of intangible drilling costs; challenges associated with strategic determinations, including the allocation of capital and other resources to strategic opportunities; our development and exploration projects, as well as CNXM's midstream system development, require substantial capital expenditures; terrorist attacks or cyber-attacks could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; construction of new gathering, compression, dehydration, treating or other midstream assets by CNXM may not result in revenue increases and may be subject to regulatory, environmental, political, legal and economic risks; our success depends on key members of our management and our ability to attract and retain experienced technical and other professional personnel; we may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation of CONSOL Energy; CONSOL Energy may fail to perform under various transaction agreements that were executed as part of the separation, including with respect to indemnification obligations; CONSOL Energy may not be able to satisfy its indemnification obligations in the future and such indemnities may not be sufficient to hold us harmless from the full amount of liabilities for which CONSOL Energy has been allocated responsibility; and the separation could result in substantial tax liability; and, with respect to the sale of the Ohio Joint Venture Utica assets, disruption to our business, including customer, employee and supplier relationships resulting from this transaction, and the impact of the transaction on our future operating and financial results. Additional factors are described in detail under the captions "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30,

June 30, Revenues and Other Operating Income: 2019

2018

2019

2018 Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil Revenue $ 342,865



$ 334,517



$ 778,811



$ 740,140

Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments 221,581



25,660



26,205



60,747

Purchased Gas Revenue 18,768



9,930



34,989



27,985

Midstream Revenue 18,895



23,483



37,338



49,737

Other Operating Income 2,923



8,534



6,120



19,244

Total Revenue and Other Operating Income 605,032



402,124



883,463



897,853

Costs and Expenses:













Operating Expense













Lease Operating Expense 19,876



25,338



38,504



62,148

Transportation, Gathering and Compression 84,614



75,767



164,023



162,028

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees 7,030



7,703



13,976



16,936

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 128,999



119,087



254,159



243,754

Exploration and Production Related Other Costs 5,567



3,699



8,825



6,079

Purchased Gas Costs 18,772



9,747



34,986



26,801

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets —



18,650



—



18,650

Selling, General, and Administrative Costs 48,970



34,909



84,709



66,258

Other Operating Expense 17,976



17,786



41,451



33,832

Total Operating Expense 331,804



312,686



640,633



636,486

Other Expense (Income)













Other (Income) Expense (99)



575



(681)



(5,917)

(Gain) Loss on Asset Sales and Abandonments (387)



(3,280)



2,699



(14,622)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest —



—



—



(623,663)

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 77



23,413



7,614



39,048

Interest Expense 40,152



38,438



75,923



76,989

Total Other Expense (Income) 39,743



59,146



85,555



(528,165)

Total Costs and Expenses 371,547



371,832



726,188



108,321

Earnings Before Income Tax 233,485



30,292



157,275



789,532

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 40,791



(31,102)



29,231



182,592

Net Income 192,694



61,394



128,044



606,940

Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 30,217



19,380



52,904



37,363

Net Income Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders $ 162,477



$ 42,014



$ 75,140



$ 569,577

















Earnings per Share













Basic $ 0.85



$ 0.19



$ 0.39



$ 2.60

Diluted $ 0.84



$ 0.19



$ 0.38



$ 2.57

















Dividends Declared $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

June 30, (Unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 192,694



$ 61,394



$ 128,044



$ 606,940

Other Comprehensive Income:













Actuarially Determined Long-Term Liability Adjustments (Net of tax: ($14), ($687), ($29), ($781)) 41



1,812



85



1,982

















Comprehensive Income 192,735



63,206



128,129



608,922

















Less: Comprehensive Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 30,217



19,380



52,904



37,363

















Comprehensive Income Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders $ 162,518



$ 43,826



$ 75,225



$ 571,559



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 32,611



$ 17,198

Accounts and Notes Receivable:





Trade 125,084



252,424

Other Receivables 11,636



11,077

Supplies Inventories 11,242



9,715

Recoverable Income Taxes 113,592



149,481

Prepaid Expenses 165,929



61,791

Total Current Assets 460,094



501,686

Property, Plant and Equipment:





Property, Plant and Equipment 10,203,489



9,567,428

Less—Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 2,863,627



2,624,984

Total Property, Plant and Equipment—Net 7,339,862



6,942,444

Other Assets:





Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 224,950



—

Investment in Affiliates 17,637



18,663

Goodwill 796,359



796,359

Other Intangible Assets 99,923



103,200

Other 207,872



229,818

Total Other Assets 1,346,741



1,148,040

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,146,697



$ 8,592,170



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable $ 305,070



$ 229,806

Current Portion of Finance Lease Obligations 7,133



6,997

Current Portion of Operating Lease Obligations 66,209



—

Other Accrued Liabilities 244,833



286,172

Total Current Liabilities 623,245



522,975

Non-Current Liabilities:





Long-Term Debt 2,618,375



2,378,205

Finance Lease Obligations 10,569



13,299

Deferred Income Taxes 427,942



398,682

Operating Lease Obligations 137,464



—

Asset Retirement Obligations 32,951



37,479

Other 196,156



159,787

Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,423,457



2,987,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,046,702



3,510,427

Stockholders' Equity:





Common Stock, $.01 Par Value; 500,000,000 Shares Authorized, 187,559,362 Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2019; 198,663,342 Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2018 1,879



1,990

Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,203,969



2,264,063

Preferred Stock, 15,000,000 shares authorized, None issued and outstanding —



—

Retained Earnings 2,127,627



2,071,809

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (7,819)



(7,904)

Total CNX Resources Stockholders' Equity 4,325,656



4,329,958

Noncontrolling Interest 774,339



751,785

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,099,995



5,081,743

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,146,697



$ 8,592,170



CNX Resources Corp. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

June 30, (Unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Total Stockholders' Equity, Beginning Balance $ 4,974,809



$ 5,067,906



$ 5,081,743



$ 3,899,899

















Common Stock and Capital in Excess of Par Value:













Beginning Balance 2,251,475



2,411,665



2,266,053



2,452,564

Issuance of Common Stock 62



507



161



1,563

Purchase and Retirement of Common Stock (69,022)



(42,402)



(93,990)



(88,688)

Amortization of Stock-Based Compensation Awards 23,333



5,018



33,624



9,349

Ending Balance 2,205,848



2,374,788



2,205,848



2,374,788

















Retained Earnings:













Beginning Balance 1,971,898



1,940,882



2,071,809



1,455,811

Net Income 162,477



42,014



75,140



569,577

Purchase and Retirement of Common Stock (5,261)



(42,354)



(13,790)



(80,031)

Shares Withheld for Taxes (1,487)



(35)



(5,532)



(4,850)

Ending Balance 2,127,627



1,940,507



2,127,627



1,940,507

















Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss:













Beginning Balance (7,860)



(8,306)



(7,904)



(8,476)

Other Comprehensive Income 41



1,812



85



1,982

Ending Balance (7,819)



(6,494)



(7,819)



(6,494)

















Total CNX Resources Corp. Stockholders' Equity 4,325,656



4,308,801



4,325,656



4,308,801

















Non-Controlling Interest:













Beginning Balance 759,296



723,665



751,785



—

Net Income 30,217



19,380



52,904



37,363

Shares Withheld for Taxes (25)



—



(690)



(347)

Amortization of Stock-Based Compensation Awards 540



691



1,152



1,269

Distributions to CNXM Noncontrolling Interest Holders (15,689)



(13,614)



(30,812)



(26,740)

Acquisition of CNX Gathering, LLC —



—



—



718,577

Ending Balance 774,339



730,122



774,339



730,122

















Total Stockholders' Equity, Ending Balance $ 5,099,995



$ 5,038,923



$ 5,099,995



$ 5,038,923



CNX RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30,

June 30, Cash Flows from Operating Activities: 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 192,694



$ 61,394



$ 128,044



$ 606,940

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities:













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 128,999



119,087



254,159



243,754

Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 2,701



1,778



4,408



4,821

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets —



18,650



—



18,650

Stock-Based Compensation 23,873



5,708



34,776



10,618

(Gain) Loss on Asset Sales and Abandonments (387)



(3,280)



2,699



(14,622)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest —



—



—



(623,663)

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 77



23,413



7,614



39,048

Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments (221,581)



(25,660)



(26,205)



(60,747)

Net Cash Received (Paid) in Settlement of Commodity Derivative

Instruments 10,672



16,684



(30,710)



(307)

Deferred Income Taxes 40,790



(23,500)



29,231



190,194

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates (527)



(1,669)



(1,030)



(3,447)

Return on Equity Investment 750



—



2,056



—

Changes in Operating Assets:













Accounts and Notes Receivable 31,511



29,651



125,991



44,156

Recoverable Income Taxes —



(7,602)



35,888



3,743

Supplies Inventories 5,400



177



(1,527)



243

Prepaid Expenses 326



2,382



4,287



1,327

Changes in Operating Liabilities:













Accounts Payable 35,308



(5,350)



29,346



(3,198)

Accrued Interest 2,870



(28,263)



5,050



(3,358)

Other Operating Liabilities (1,958)



6,755



(36,392)



1,504

Changes in Other Liabilities 601



126



(6,907)



(5,374)

Other (98)



1,108



(105)



648

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 252,021



191,589



560,673



450,930

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital Expenditures (329,227)



(264,174)



(628,365)



(496,659)

CNX Gathering LLC Acquisition, Net of Cash Acquired —



—



—



(299,272)

Proceeds from Asset Sales 1,281



51,657



7,087



153,420

Net Distributions from Equity Affiliates —



—



—



3,650

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (327,946)



(212,517)



(621,278)



(638,861)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Payments on Miscellaneous Borrowings (1,768)



(1,705)



(3,515)



(3,748)

Payments on Long-Term Notes —



(318,000)



(405,876)



(723,419)

Net Proceeds from (Payments on) CNXM Revolving Credit Facility 71,350



(9,000)



124,000



(138,500)

Proceeds from CNX Revolving Credit Facility 116,000



422,000



18,000



422,000

Proceeds from Issuance of CNX Senior Notes —



—



500,000



—

Proceeds from Issuance of CNXM Senior Notes —



—



—



394,000

Distributions to CNXM Noncontrolling Interest Holders (15,689)



(13,614)



(30,812)



(26,740)

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock 62



507



161



1,563

Shares Withheld for Taxes (1,512)



(35)



(6,222)



(5,197)

Purchases of Common Stock (77,282)



(85,841)



(109,780)



(166,720)

Debt Repurchase and Financing Fees (6,597)



(1,028)



(9,938)



(19,629)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 84,564



(6,716)



76,018



(266,390)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 8,639



(27,644)



15,413



(454,321)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 23,972



82,490



17,198



509,167

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 32,611



$ 54,846



$ 32,611



$ 54,846



