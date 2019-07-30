SSR Mining Provides July 2019 Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") provides an update on its exploration activities and results at its Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico for the period from October 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 (the "Exploration Period").

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Over recent years, we have continued to invest in our business, even in times of depressed precious metals prices. We are seeing the benefits of that investment now as we enter a period of anticipated increasing production, declining cash costs and continued exploration success.

I am pleased to report that the exploration and technical work at Red Dot, at the Marigold mine, has provided increased confidence in the deposit's economics based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Positively, we do not need to invest mining expansion capital considered in the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study to support Red Dot economics. Red Dot production is expected to be added to the current mine plan extending Marigold's life into the early 2030's. We continue drilling at Marigold and expect to commence soon an exploration program at the recently-acquired properties to the south of the mine. As a result, we expect to further grow Marigold's Mineral Reserves and Resources in years to come.

We have also had success at Seabee with exciting results in our Santoy Gap Hanging Wall area. We continue both infill and step out drilling and expect Santoy Gap Hanging Wall to extend the Seabee mine life. Finally, we are also announcing works aimed at expanding the Pitarrilla high grade zone, with the objective to improve the economics of that project to a double-digit IRR at spot silver price."

Highlights:

Successful Red Dot exploration program provides opportunity to extend Marigold mine life.





Exploration success in 2019: Exploration drilling in 2018 and geotechnical drilling and engineering completed in 2019 support the conversion of Red Dot Mineral Resources.



Marigold mine life extension: We expect Red Dot to extend the current Marigold life of mine plan into the early 2030's without the need for expansion capital.



Mineral Reserves additions: We expect to report conversion of Red Dot Phases 2 and 3 Mineral Resources at year-end 2019, complementing the reported 350,000 ounces of gold Mineral Reserves at Red Dot, referred to as Phase 1, in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate.



Focus on Mineral Resources expansion: Exploration and permitting activities are underway at North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt and Trenton Canyon areas aimed at extending known mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond.





Also, at Marigold, infill drill results for the Mackay pit and the North and South Red Dot areas are expected to add to existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at year-end 2019. Drill results include:





At the Mackay pit, drillhole MRA6915 intersected 1.03 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 75 meters;



At North Red Dot, drillhole MRA6790 intersected 5.02 g/t gold over 53.3 meters from 319 meters, including 12.53 g/t gold over 19.8 meters from 352 meters; and



At South Red Dot, drillhole MRA6929 intersected 1.70 g/t gold over 47.2 meters from 213 meters, including 3.36 g/t gold over 16.8 meters from 218 meters.





At the Seabee Gold Operation, brownfield drill results for the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall are expected to increase Mineral Resources at year-end. Drill results include:





Drillhole SUG-19-601 intersected 7.01 g/t gold over 18.2 meters true width; and



Drillhole SUG-18-636 intersected 9.96 g/t gold over 10.7 meters true width.





Greenfields exploration at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property intersected new mineralized zones at the Batman Lake and Mac targets, respectively, where we are targeting new gold discoveries. Drill results include:





At the Batman Lake target, drillhole BAT-19-001 intersected 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters intersected width; and



At the Mac target, drillhole FIS-19-035 intersected 7.31 g/t gold over 1.6 meters intersected width and 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters intersected width, including 13.72 g/t gold over 0.7 meters intersected width.





At the Pitarrilla project, we are reviewing drill programs and engineering studies to identify additional zones and continuity of high grade Mineral Resources with the potential to improve project economics based on current metal prices.





We are evaluating contractors to extend the existing underground access and drill these areas. If approved, drilling is anticipated to commence in the second half of 2020.



Marigold mine, U.S.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, drilling focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources and adding to Mineral Resources in the Mackay pit, while drilling during 2019 has focused on increasing Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the Mackay pit and the North and South extensions of Red Dot. A total of 68,965 meters was drilled during the Exploration Period. The drill program included three core holes as part of the geotechnical study for the Red Dot pit designs and nine core holes for quality control within the Red Dot deposit.

During 2019, we have received results from 98 drillholes, which, combined with the drill program completed in 2018, are expected to further expand Mineral Reserves and add to Mineral Resources at Red Dot at year-end 2019.

Drilling locations at Marigold for the Exploration Period are shown in Figure 1, with highlighted results illustrated in the east-west cross-section in Figure 2 and the north-south longitudinal section in Figure 3. Table 1 lists selected drill results for the Exploration Period, while Table 2 provides the collar coordinates and drillhole lengths.

In 2018 and 2019, we acquired four parcels totaling 130 hectares of land located within the Marigold mine land package, as stated in our news release dated June 27, 2019. One of these parcels is located near South Red Dot, as shown in Figure 1. During the Exploration Period, we intersected higher grade mineralization at South Red Dot (see Figure 3), indicating the prospectivity of this land parcel and its potential to increase our Mineral Resources estimate at Marigold at year-end 2019.

The Red Dot area contained a Mineral Resources estimate as outlined in our year-end 2017 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 22, 2018) but did not demonstrate economic viability utilizing a $1,250 per ounce of gold price. As a result, in 2018, we initiated an extensive drill program at the Red Dot area with the goals of upgrading Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves and increasing the amount of contained gold by improving our geological understanding and defining higher-grade structures at this area. The 2018 Red Dot area drill program was successful in that it achieved, in part, our goal of converting Red Dot Mineral Resources by adding 350,000 ounces of gold to Mineral Reserves as reported in our year-end 2018 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate (see news release dated February 21, 2019), which we refer to as Red Dot Phase 1.

During the first half of 2019, the Red Dot exploration program focused on geotechnical drilling and engineering with the goal of declaring additional Mineral Reserves at Red Dot. We also completed preliminary pit designs and related economic evaluations referred to as the Marigold Equipment Replacement Study. These evaluations were completed with strict economic return and investment thresholds and were based on current assumptions, which include a gold price of $1,250 per ounce. Red Dot is anticipated to extend the Marigold mine life into the early 2030's, without requiring expansion of the mining fleet or the associated expansion capital.

Exploration and permitting activities are currently underway in the Mackay pit, North and South Red Dot, Valmy, East Basalt and the newly-acquired Trenton Canyon areas, aimed at extending known gold mineralization and discovery during 2019 and beyond. We expect to commence the first phase of our exploration program at the Trenton Canyon property, which lies immediately south of Marigold, in the third quarter of 2019.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada

At the Santoy mine complex, drilling throughout the Exploration Period focused on increasing Mineral Resources and defining Mineral Reserves at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall ("Gap HW"), Santoy 8A and Santoy 9A and 9C zones. Greenfields exploration activities at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property are focused on targeting new gold discoveries at the Batman Lake and Mac areas, respectively. Over the Exploration Period, 190 drillholes totaling 75,921 meters of core drilling were completed from underground and surface programs at the properties. Underground and surface exploration is on-going.

The Gap HW drill program has realized consistent positive results from areas up and down plunge from the initial Inferred Mineral Resources outlined at year-end 2018. The Gap HW Mineral Resources are located within 250 meters of Santoy 9 mineralization and extend parallel to the Santoy decline for approximately 300 meters. Currently, the mineralized structure demonstrates a plunge length of 1,200 meters associated with a folded granodiorite sill. As of the end of the Exploration Period, we have completed 77 drillholes at Gap HW, with 44 drillholes containing resource widths and grades of more than 3 g/t gold over 3 meters. Once compiled, we expect these results to add Mineral Resources at Santoy at year-end 2019. Highlighted drill results are shown in a longitudinal section of the Santoy mine complex in Figure 4 and a cross-section of the Gap HW in Figure 5. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

During the Exploration Period, we completed 36 drillholes at Santoy 8A and 33 drillholes at Santoy 9, which aided in converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves at year-end 2018. Our 2019 exploration program aims to increase Inferred Mineral Resources in these areas.

At the Batman Lake area, located 800 meters south of the Santoy mine, we completed four drillholes totaling 1,062 meters during the Exploration Period, of which three drillholes intersected a new mineralized area called the Riddler zone. This zone, averaging four meters of intercepted width, contained visible gold and exhibits plunge continuity of nearly 400 meters from 100 meters below surface. The best intercept returned 6.28 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in drillhole BAT-19-001 and demonstrates additional exploration potential within 800 meters of the Santoy mine complex, with additional drilling planned to investigate this mineralization, which remains open at depth.

At the Fisher project, our objective is to discover a new zone with potential for Inferred Mineral Resources. Work during the fourth quarter of 2018 focused on the Mac target, where we completed a drill program including ten drillholes totaling 3,552 meters. During 2019, at the Fisher project we have completed 20 drillholes totaling 7,640 meters, including a further seven drillholes and 3,522 meters at the Mac target. The program was successful in intersecting gold mineralization at the Mac vein in five drillholes with an average drilled width of two meters. Hole FIS-19-035 intercepted 3.76 g/t gold over 4.2 meters, representing the first occurrence at the Fisher project of mineable width and above cut-off grade gold mineralization.

Next exploration steps at the Seabee Gold Operation include completing exploration for additional Inferred Mineral Resources up and down plunge from the existing Gap HW Inferred Mineral Resources. We expect to evaluate Gap HW mining alternatives during 2020. Field programs targeting greenfields discovery are underway at the Seabee Gold Operation and Fisher property.

Table 3 lists selected drill results at the Santoy mine complex and the Batman Lake and Fisher project areas for the Exploration Period.

Pitarrilla Project, Mexico

The Pitarrilla project was the subject of a feasibility study completed in 2012. The feasibility study contemplated an open pit mine and capital intensive processing facilities capable of recovering silver and base metals from surface oxides, transition zone and deeper sulphide Mineral Resources using a long-term silver price of $25 per ounce.

In 2018, we evaluated a smaller scale, underground mine alternative, targeting higher-grade sulphide Mineral Resources using prevailing metals prices and lower capital, aligned with the reduced scope. While this evaluation resulted in a modest, positive return, our minimum investment criteria were not satisfied. However, the 2018 underground mine evaluation indicated that there is potential to increase the sulphide mineralization tonnage and metal grades for improved project economics with additional exploration activities. This is a result of moderately-spaced vertical exploration holes associated with the 2012 open pit mine scenario and sub-vertical structures controlling the higher-grade sulphide mineralization.

During the second quarter of 2019, we requested proposals from contractors to extend an existing exploration decline approximately 850 meters allowing for an in-fill drilling program of the Pitarrilla project sulphide Mineral Resources over an 18-month time period. We are in the process of evaluating and selecting a contractor to access and drill these Mineral Resources. If approved, drilling is expected to commence in the second half of 2020.

A cross-section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project is shown in Figure 6.

Figure 1. Drillhole location plan map for the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. during the Exploration Period.

Figure 2. Drill cross-section along A-A' highlighting the North Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 3. Drill longitudinal section along B-B' highlighting the South Red Dot area at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S.

Figure 4. Longitudinal section for the exploration drill program at the Santoy mine complex, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 5. Cross-section for the exploration drill program, looking mine grid west, at the Santoy Gap Hanging Wall, Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada during the Exploration Period.

Figure 6. Cross section for the proposed exploration drill program at the Pitarrilla project, Durango, Mexico.

Table 1. Selected drillhole results from the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Width

(meters) Gold (g/t) Area MRA6780 376.4 458.7 82.3 0.47 Red Dot MRA6790 318.5 371.9 53.3 5.02 North Red Dot (including) 352.0 371.9 19.8 12.53 North Red Dot MRA6793 158.5 184.4 25.9 2.80 Mackay Pit (including) 158.5 166.1 7.6 8.80 Mackay Pit MRA6797 384.0 423.7 39.6 4.00 North Red Dot (including) 385.6 405.4 19.8 6.59 North Red Dot MRA6800 391.7 428.2 36.6 2.27 North Red Dot (including) 399.3 411.5 12.2 4.38 North Red Dot MRA6802 309.4 364.2 54.9 0.63 North Red Dot MRA6804 233.2 262.1 29.0 1.22 Mackay Pit MRA6809 269.7 304.8 35.1 0.70 Red Dot and 335.3 367.3 32.0 0.99 Red Dot MRA6810 271.3 300.2 29.0 0.91 Red Dot MRA6819 388.6 413.0 24.4 0.85 North Red Dot MRA6822 190.5 221.0 30.5 0.73 Red Dot MRA6834 317.0 399.3 82.3 0.67 Red Dot and 399.3 438.9 39.6 0.74 Red Dot MRA6838 195.1 211.8 16.8 2.75 Red Dot (including) 196.6 205.7 9.1 4.69 Red Dot and 281.9 355.1 73.2 0.44 Red Dot MRA6843 324.6 365.8 41.1 0.58 South Red Dot MRA6845 371.9 425.2 53.3 2.85 North Red Dot MRA6849 303.3 388.6 85.3 1.76 North Red Dot (including) 349.0 359.7 10.7 3.93 North Red Dot MRA6855 312.4 356.6 44.2 0.61 North Red Dot MRA6856 150.9 164.6 13.7 1.91 South Red Dot MRA6859 309.4 364.2 54.9 0.49 South Red Dot MRA6862 361.2 374.9 13.7 1.49 North Red Dot MRA6870 435.9 458.7 22.9 1.52 North Red Dot MRA6871 333.8 362.7 29.0 0.90 South Red Dot MRA6878 225.6 342.9 117.3 0.31 South Red Dot MRA6894 214.9 265.2 50.3 1.07 South Red Dot MRA6900 4.6 19.8 15.2 2.07 Mackay Pit MRA6907 39.6 64.0 24.4 0.89 Mackay Pit MRA6908 16.8 35.1 18.3 1.24 Mackay Pit MRA6912 24.4 61.0 36.6 0.63 Mackay Pit MRA6915 74.7 94.5 19.8 1.03 Mackay Pit MRA6920 210.3 253.0 42.7 0.51 South Red Dot MRA6928 205.7 251.5 45.7 0.46 South Red Dot MRA6929 213.4 260.6 47.2 1.70 South Red Dot (including) 217.9 234.7 16.8 3.36 South Red Dot MRA6937 243.8 309.4 65.5 0.48 South Red Dot MRA6942 198.1 265.2 67.1 0.40 South Red Dot MRA6943 262.1 303.3 41.1 0.85 South Red Dot MRA6944 269.7 310.9 41.1 0.60 North Red Dot and 342.9 457.2 114.3 0.79 North Red Dot (including) 355.1 371.9 16.8 3.17 North Red Dot



Notes: Width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 20. "Width" may not equal the difference between "To" and "From" due to rounding.

Table 2. Collar locations from the exploration drill programs at the Marigold mine, Nevada, U.S. for the Exploration Period.

HOLE ID UTM-N

(Nad27

Zone11) UTM-E

(Nad27

Zone11) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) Length

(meters) Area MRA6780 4507669 484606 1619 86 -71 459 Red Dot MRA6786 4508647 484878 1558 91 -57 261 Red Dot MRA6787 4507729 484922 1577 89 -81 367 Red Dot MRA6788 4507029 484662 1608 86 -75 428 South Red Dot MR6789 4507793 484814 1608 88 -89 428 Red Dot MRA6790 4508005 484777 1590 91 -76 372 North Red Dot MRA6791 4508157 485322 1540 89 -80 261 Mackay Pit MRA6792 4508157 485322 1540 89 -60 245 Mackay Pit MRA6793 4508035 485232 1539 91 -80 245 Mackay Pit MRA6794 4507029 484754 1595 85 -75 404 South Red Dot MRA6795 4507974 485331 1538 88 -60 276 Mackay Pit MRA6796 4507974 485332 1538 87 -46 288 Mackay Pit MRA6797 4507970 484759 1599 95 -75 425 North Red Dot MRA6798 4507576 484903 1580 88 -81 367 Red Dot MRA6799 4507908 484780 1610 89 -76 367 North Red Dot MRA6800 4507939 484751 1608 90 -74 428 North Red Dot MRA6801 4508282 484831 1571 91 -75 352 North Red Dot MRA6802 4508003 484860 1569 88 -75 398 North Red Dot MRA6803 4507303 485136 1615 79 -86 383 Mackay Pit MRA6804 4507303 485137 1615 87 -76 367 Mackay Pit MRA6805 4507711 484668 1612 91 -80 372 North Red Dot MR6806 4508190 484821 1575 99 -89 383 North Red Dot MRA6807 4508190 484821 1575 91 -74 349 North Red Dot MRA6808 4507090 485018 1615 90 -69 367 Red Dot MRA6809 4507425 484606 1605 87 -76 367 Red Dot MRA6810 4507636 484906 1577 83 -75 367 Red Dot MRA6811 4507636 484906 1577 83 -65 367 Red Dot MRA6812 4507241 484588 1610 95 -80 428 Red Dot MRA6813 4507413 485153 1610 83 -62 322 Red Dot MRA6814 4508216 485507 1524 90 -71 255 Mackay Pit MRA6815 4508188 485516 1524 89 -85 215 Mackay Pit MRA6816 4507638 484831 1583 78 -75 383 Red Dot MRA6817 4507152 484980 1599 84 -74 383 Red Dot MRA6818 4507152 484980 1599 85 -65 383 Red Dot MRA6819 4507878 484810 1616 90 -74 413 North Red Dot MRA6820 4508095 485520 1523 88 -64 215 Mackay Pit MRA6821 4508157 485398 1524 88 -64 215 Mackay Pit MRA6822 4507633 485070 1584 85 -55 322 Red Dot MRA6823 4507633 485071 1584 85 -64 322 Red Dot MRA6824 4507432 485238 1629 91 -71 337 Mackay Pit MRA6825 4507431 485238 1629 92 -51 352 Mackay Pit MRA6826 4507610 485070 1588 86 -69 337 Red Dot MRA6827 4507455 485240 1632 91 -75 337 Mackay Pit MRA6828 4507576 485186 1608 87 -63 306 Red Dot MRA6829 4507578 485011 1587 84 -79 347 Red Dot MRA6830 4507578 485013 1587 93 -69 328 Red Dot MRA6831 4507577 485186 1608 88 -55 306 Red Dot MRA6832 4507577 485187 1608 86 -47 306 Red Dot MRA6833 4507605 485170 1609 84 -65 322 Red Dot MRA6834 4507394 484695 1595 84 -79 443 Red Dot MRA6835 4507029 484839 1601 87 -69 383 South Red Dot MRA6836 4507852 484710 1621 89 -76 428 North Red Dot MRA6837 4507731 484900 1577 86 -81 367 North Red Dot MRA6838 4507268 484609 1605 87 -84 459 Red Dot MRA6839 4507721 484665 1611 79 -83 428 North Red Dot MRA6840 4507029 485031 1618 85 -65 383 South Red Dot MRA6841 4507029 485030 1618 82 -79 383 South Red Dot MRA6842 4507608 484592 1607 84 -74 338 Red Dot MRA6843 4507029 485031 1618 82 -54 383 South Red Dot MRA6844 4507879 484742 1619 85 -83 459 North Red Dot MRA6845 4508095 484743 1582 83 -76 459 North Red Dot MRA6846 4507791 484722 1610 86 -73 413 North Red Dot MRA6847 4507793 484673 1611 85 -80 209 North Red Dot MRA6848 4506846 484970 1625 88 -56 401 South Red Dot MRA6849 4508073 484808 1580 89 -71 459 North Red Dot DDH6850 4507026 484885 1601 189 -78 366 Red Dot DDH6851 4507077 484563 1609 59 -71 362 Red Dot DDH6852 4507517 484713 1598 322 -78 350 Red Dot MRA6853 4508154 484745 1580 85 -71 459 North Red Dot MRA6854 4507853 484673 1623 84 -75 459 North Red Dot MRA6855 4508157 484802 1578 86 -64 428 North Red Dot MRA6856 4506694 485112 1626 93 -61 367 South Red Dot MRA6857 4506692 484666 1616 89 -60 428 South Red Dot MRA6858 4507671 484807 1591 82 -76 224 North Red Dot MRA6859 4506994 484941 1605 86 -75 413 South Red Dot MRA6860 4507850 484814 1615 87 -66 413 North Red Dot MRA6861 4506994 484942 1605 85 -66 413 South Red Dot MRA6862 4508126 484751 1581 83 -71 459 North Red Dot MRA6863 4507946 484667 1612 87 -75 459 North Red Dot DDH6864 4507212 484756 1591 89 -74 427 Red Dot DDH6865 4507212 484808 1591 89 -75 400 Red Dot MRA6866 4507975 484681 1612 86 -75 386 North Red Dot MRA6867 4508030 484799 1586 85 -75 306 North Red Dot DDH6868 4507181 484796 1592 88 -65 426 Red Dot DDH6869 4507181 484759 1591 95 -69 397 Red Dot MRA6870 4507919 484677 1620 83 -70 459 North Red Dot MRA6871 4506692 484931 1614 91 -64 398 South Red Dot MRA6872 4506788 485016 1626 92 -60 413 South Red Dot MRA6873 4506814 484999 1626 89 -60 410 South Red Dot MRA6874 4506878 484999 1625 86 -58 419 South Red Dot MRA6875 4506731 485022 1626 88 -62 459 South Red Dot DDH6876 4507181 484710 1599 86 -70 407 Red Dot DDH6877 4507210 484698 1598 93 -75 433 Red Dot MRA6878 4506907 484973 1625 88 -70 428 South Red Dot MRA6879 4506905 484970 1625 86 -50 419 South Red Dot MRA6880 4506953 485042 1621 109 -45 325 South Red Dot MRA6881 4506694 484848 1608 88 -60 413 South Red Dot MRA6882 4506691 485012 1626 88 -60 416 South Red Dot MRA6883 4506815 484997 1626 93 -44 355 South Red Dot MR6884 4506785 485012 1626 137 -89 398 South Red Dot MRA6885 4506785 485012 1626 88 -79 398 South Red Dot DDH6886 4507242 484794 1590 92 -67 442 Red Dot MRA6887 4506729 485021 1626 88 -76 459 South Red Dot DDH6888 4507242 484753 1590 90 -69 442 Red Dot DDH6889 4507243 484688 1602 89 -69 442 Red Dot MRA6890 4506694 485113 1626 88 -49 337 South Red Dot MRA6891 4506847 484971 1625 88 -66 440 South Red Dot MRA6892 4506847 484971 1625 86 -44 459 South Red Dot MRA6893 4506907 484972 1625 89 -60 428 South Red Dot MRA6894 4506785 485112 1625 90 -55 306 South Red Dot MRA6895 4508098 485648 1495 267 -85 215 Mackay Pit MRA6896 4508093 485649 1495 110 -80 215 Mackay Pit MRA6897 4508095 485648 1495 93 -61 194 Mackay Pit MRA6898 4508036 485639 1502 284 -75 215 Mackay Pit MRA6899 4508035 485630 1503 283 -51 245 Mackay Pit MRA6900 4508010 485570 1509 307 -74 215 Mackay Pit MRA6901 4508010 485569 1509 310 -60 230 Mackay Pit MR6902 4508010 485570 1509 269 -90 215 Mackay Pit MRA6903 4508034 485631 1503 103 -80 215 Mackay Pit MRA6904 4508035 485632 1502 86 -49 194 Mackay Pit MRA6905 4508004 485574 1509 94 -74 215 Mackay Pit MRA6906 4508004 485574 1509 89 -59 230 Mackay Pit MRA6907 4507995 485541 1512 103 -53 245 Mackay Pit MRA6908 4507995 485541 1512 98 -70 215 Mackay Pit MR6909 4507975 485469 1519 217 -89 230 Mackay Pit MRA6910 4507975 485470 1519 90 -69 245 Mackay Pit MRA6912 4507943 485406 1528 88 -75 268 Mackay Pit MR6913 4507943 485406 1528 106 -89 230 Mackay Pit MRA6914 4507882 485355 1536 86 -84 245 Mackay Pit MRA6915 4507914 485379 1532 93 -69 245 Mackay Pit MR6916 4507856 485314 1541 128 -89 203 Mackay Pit MRA6917 4507856 485314 1541 90 -80 276 Mackay Pit MRA6918 4506655 485104 1629 92 -80 367 South Red Dot MRA6919 4506654 485105 1629 88 -70 398 South Red Dot MRA6920 4506654 485105 1629 91 -60 367 South Red Dot MRA6921 4508217 485450 1478 92 -69 154 Mackay Pit MRA6922 4508218 485413 1478 89 -70 123 Mackay Pit MRA6923 4506601 485108 1629 90 -80 319 South Red Dot MRA6924 4506601 485107 1629 91 -65 370 South Red Dot MR6925 4506570 485110 1629 66 -89 367 South Red Dot MRA6926 4506570 485110 1629 87 -74 367 South Red Dot MR6927 4506634 485104 1629 270 -90 367 South Red Dot MRA6928 4506551 485113 1629 87 -74 398 South Red Dot MRA6929 4506570 485110 1629 89 -65 367 South Red Dot MRA6930 4506551 485114 1629 91 -60 367 South Red Dot MRA6931 4506725 485052 1626 88 -60 343 South Red Dot MRA6932 4506754 485119 1625 87 -80 312 South Red Dot MRA6933 4506662 485025 1627 94 -75 413 South Red Dot MR6934 4506630 485015 1628 109 -89 379 South Red Dot MRA6935 4506541 484991 1628 87 -75 453 South Red Dot MRA6936 4506508 485046 1630 84 -69 331 South Red Dot MRA6937 4506511 484991 1628 95 -69 383 South Red Dot MRA6938 4506542 485047 1630 91 -74 337 South Red Dot MRA6939 4506603 484982 1627 90 -71 367 South Red Dot MR6940 4506572 484984 1628 87 -90 367 South Red Dot MRA6941 4506572 484985 1628 86 -70 392 South Red Dot MRA6942 4506602 484904 1615 92 -70 383 South Red Dot MRA6943 4506843 484851 1606 87 -74 416 South Red Dot MRA6944 4507913 484708 1623 84 -70 459 North Red Dot MRA6945 4506877 484870 1606 91 -70 422 South Red Dot MRA6946 4506877 484871 1606 93 -46 413 South Red Dot MRA6947 4506872 484849 1604 86 -79 428 South Red Dot MRA6948 4507825 485289 1545 91 -78 221 Mackay Pit MRA6949 4507796 485267 1548 90 -74 276 Mackay Pit MRA6950 4507796 485268 1548 88 -60 276 Mackay Pit MRA6951 4507670 485080 1568 85 -69 367 North Red Dot MRA6952 4508007 484718 1602 88 -76 459 North Red Dot MRA6953 4508034 484699 1599 85 -75 459 North Red Dot MR6954 4506752 484928 1611 123 -90 383 South Red Dot MRA6955 4503250 485775 1792 91 -73 367 East Basalt MRA6956 4503221 485762 1796 89 -68 367 East Basalt MRA6957 4508006 484776 1590 84 -66 459 North Red Dot MRA6958 4507974 484752 1601 85 -67 459 North Red Dot MRA6959 4506693 484751 1605 92 -60 413 South Red Dot MRA6960 4503545 485967 1838 90 -65 367 East Basalt MRA6961 4503529 485944 1836 90 -75 367 East Basalt MRA6962 4503529 485944 1836 85 -60 367 East Basalt MRA6963 4504712 487137 1853 273 -65 343 Valmy MR6964 4504651 487125 1851 36 -90 367 Valmy MRA6965 4504625 487124 1851 263 -58 383 Valmy MRA6967 4507943 484793 1603 88 -75 459 North Red Dot MR6968 4503341 485894 1867 261 -89 367 East Basalt MRA6969 4503341 485895 1867 88 -79 367 East Basalt MRA6970 4503341 485895 1867 90 -70 367 East Basalt MR6971 4504591 487116 1853 218 -89 411 Valmy MR6972 4504589 487156 1856 321 -89 398 Valmy MR6974 4505236 487534 1775 139 -89 367 Cross Fire MR6975 4505205 487561 1773 135 -89 428 Cross Fire MR6976 4504432 487363 1895 324 -89 440 Valmy MRA6977 4504289 487504 1921 267 -73 398 Valmy MRA6978 4504956 487459 1858 264 -64 459 Cross Fire MRA6979 4504955 487455 1858 275 -65 410 Cross Fire



Notes: The numerical gaps in the drillhole sequence result from drillholes reported previously or drillholes expected to be drilled in 2019. Data is provided if the drillhole has a Mineral Resource intercept of at least six meters at 0.3 g/t gold.

Table 3. Selected drillhole results from Seabee Gold Operation, Saskatchewan, Canada for the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Mine E

(midpoint)1 Mine N

(midpoint)1 Elevation

(midpoint)1 Gold

(g/t)2 True Width

(meters) Zone SUG-18-023 454.9 461.6 3754.0 5307.0 -784.3 20.17 2.08 Santoy 9A SUG-18-636 200.6 213.6 4101.4 5258.6 -423.1 9.96 10.66 Gap HW SUG-18-637 174.8 188.7 4120.0 5229.6 -393.0 4.48 11.75 Gap HW SUG-18-638 196.5 210.0 4115.1 5255.2 -417.5 6.59 10.16 Gap HW SUG-18-639 286.5 297.0 4123.9 5347.7 -441.9 4.21 7.05 Gap HW SUG-18-641 384.0 390.4 3996.9 5395.7 -550.3 5.33 1.70 Gap HW JOY-18-837 682.2 686.2 3674.9 5171.2 -672.4 18.08 3.14 Santoy 9A JOY-18-850 15.2 15.8 4318.4 4727.5 -1.1 23.50 0.56 Santoy 9C JOY-18-851 29.6 33.0 4318.8 4736.9 -20.5 9.43 2.02 Santoy 9C SUG-18-967 160.5 163.6 4222.2 5287.1 -616.7 18.15 2.38 Santoy 8A SUG-18-968 218.6 223.1 4226.9 5329.7 -672.2 19.23 2.65 Santoy 8A SUG-18-978 212.7 220.3 4156.7 5305.9 -663.5 9.78 5.04 Santoy 8A SUG-19-006 135.5 139.9 4464.5 5103.8 -109.0 23.27 4.00 Gap HW SUG-19-009 238.9 244.5 4357.2 5143.7 -168.1 4.88 2.19 Gap HW SUG-19-012 134.3 138.6 4482.7 5137.5 -98.8 5.05 3.95 Gap HW SUG-19-013 210.0 222.2 4398.5 5176.7 -183.5 9.26 5.30 Gap HW SUG-19-600 216.0 221.5 4087.6 5267.4 -439.3 10.98 4.06 Gap HW SUG-19-601 266.0 313.7 4064.0 5333.0 -481.4 7.01 18.20 Gap HW SUG-19-602 377.2 384.0 4018.3 5403.4 -542.3 5.70 3.50 Gap HW SUG-19-604 507.2 514.5 4062.5 5552.3 -529.6 8.44 3.95 Gap HW SUG-19-605 435.0 441.0 4209.1 5494.9 -458.4 13.72 4.24 Gap HW SUG-19-606 417.5 420.6 4235.2 5472.3 -435.9 6.28 2.20 Gap HW JOY-19-852 330.0 333.7 4192.6 5182.2 -311.0 3.55 3.37 Gap HW JOY-19-855 298.8 303.6 4249.9 5183.2 -283.5 12.04 4.06 Gap HW JOY-19-856 266.5 274.9 4278.5 5173.7 -244.6 4.95 4.23 Gap HW JOY-19-857 287.1 290.6 4274.3 5239.0 -284.6 4.20 3.18 Gap HW JOY-19-860 401.6 405.7 4197.0 5293.0 -372.7 3.90 3.46 Gap HW JOY-19-866 176.2 181.2 4355.5 5082.0 -133.4 4.07 4.93 Gap HW JOY-19-882 192.2 195.0 4400.8 5071.7 -125.8 12.03 2.69 Gap HW JOY-19-884 190.0 199.7 4451.4 5147.6 -129.2 4.28 9.48 Gap HW JOY-19-886 187.6 195.0 4445.8 5227.5 -126.7 4.01 6.98 Gap HW JOY-19-887 86.4 91.4 4408.4 5047.0 -80.9 4.86 4.51 Gap HW JOY-19-888 89.7 100.1 4427.0 5060.6 -90.7 5.69 9.05 Gap HW JOY-19-889 80.5 86.5 4454.1 5077.7 -72.9 12.95 4.93 Gap HW JOY-19-890 112.0 118.7 4491.0 5095.5 -84.9 3.91 4.19 Gap HW JOY-19-891 560.9 568.0 3993.5 5541.5 -539.0 9.16 5.80 Gap HW and 582.0 585.2 3994.2 5535.2 -557.1 4.38 2.60 Gap HW JOY-19-893 520.5 523.5 3955.2 5472.4 -466.3 7.09 2.90 Gap HW and 647.0 654.1 3948.3 5402.0 -573.6 6.70 6.80 Gap HW JOY-19-896 382.7 389.2 4440.8 5404.1 -364.2 5.73 3.40 Gap HW and 490.4 495.0 4474.2 5381.2 -462.9 3.65 2.50 Gap HW JOY-19-900 647.6 655.4 3988.4 5345.4 -540.5 11.05 5.80 Gap HW SUG-19-900 281.5 283.1 4091.4 5321.0 -708.5 10.32 0.93 Santoy 8A SUG-19-902 317.0 322.5 4123.3 5315.4 -756.8 11.51 3.51 Santoy 9A SUG-19-903 380.7 383.9 4004.2 5304.0 -775.8 8.04 1.78 Santoy 9A SUG-19-906 293.2 295.1 4131.2 5288.7 -738.0 41.43 1.32 Santoy 9A BAT-19-001 3 113.3 114.8 600364.0 6168678.0 377.0 6.28 1.49 Riddler BAT-19-002 3 72.0 72.5 600343.0 6168732.0 410.0 6.08 0.50 Riddler BAT-19-003 3 188.6 189.6 600271.0 6169032.0 280.0 6.36 1.00 Riddler JOY-19-871 3 69.2 70.1 600204.0 6169731.0 376.0 5.77 0.90 Santoy 8E JOY-19-873 3 283.2 284.7 600029.0 6170017.0 176.0 5.97 1.50 Santoy 8E EDD-19-008 3 197.0 197.9 598896.0 6164849.0 251.0 3.57 0.89 DD FIS-18-021 3 255.2 255.9 604073.0 6160289.0 214.0 9.73 0.66 Mac FIS-19-030 3 138.5 140.0 604061.0 6160681.0 273.0 6.80 1.50 Mac FIS-19-035 3 107.5 109.0 603929.0 6161441.0 300.0 7.31 1.55 Mac and 362.2 366.4 603787.0 6161422.0 88.0 3.76 4.18 Mac (including) 365.6 366.4 603786.0 6161422.0 87.0 13.72 0.73 Mac



Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram-meter product greater than 9. For the Riddler, Santoy 8E, DD and Mac areas, width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. 1 Midpoints of the intercept determined where mineralized structure intersected. 2 Gold values cut to 75 g/t. 3 Coordinates in UTM NAD83 Zone 13 Datum.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data.

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee Gold Operation drilling program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which is independent from SSR Mining. Results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria. Two hundred gram samples were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through 150 mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit).

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carver is our Chief Geologist at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Kulas is our Manager Geology, Mining Operations at the Seabee Gold Operation. The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

