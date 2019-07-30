Aztec Minerals Completes Earn-in and Exercises Option to Acquire a 65% Interest in the Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico from Kootenay Silver Appoints Andy Bowering to Advisory Committee

Appoints Andy Bowering to Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, JULY 30, 2019 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces that it has completed the terms of its earn-in and has exercised its option to acquire a 65% interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico from Kootenay Silver Inc.. Kootenay retains the remaining 35% interest in Cervantes.

Aztec and Kootenay expect to finalize the terms of the joint venture agreement shortly, then form a joint venture management committee, review the exploration results to date and approve the next exploration program and budget at Cervantes.

Aztec also announces the appointment of Andrew Bowering to its business and technical advisory board. Mr. Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and development worldwide. He has founded, funded and built management teams that have operated numerous companies in the pursuit of precious, base and industrial metals from early exploration through to production.

Mr. Bowering has a financial background as a stock broker and a business background as the founder and an owner of Sunrise Drilling Ltd. In recent years, Andy has held senior leadership roles in public and private companies from investor relations to CEO. He is a founder and significant shareholder of Millennial Lithium Corp. and is the founder and current CEO of Prime Mining Corp.

Joey Wilkins, Aztec CEO, stated: € We are pleased to reach this milestone after four years of productive mineral exploration on the Cervantes property. The results of our geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, and geologic mapping have outlined a district-scale porphyry gold-copper system with multiple targets, most of which have never been drilled. €

€ Our first drill program at the California prospect resulted in the discovery of a large, well mineralized gold oxide zone hosted by a strongly altered and brecciated quartz feldspar porphyry intrusion. A strong, broad IP chargeability anomaly underlies the California gold oxide zone down to at least 500 meters depth, is interpreted to be an underlying sulfide zone and has not yet been tested by drilling. €

€ A recently completed Phase 2 geophysical survey has uncovered additional high priority chargeability and resistivity anomalies on trend with the California prospect in two separate porphyry targets, more details to follow. The number of high-quality targets continues to grow as we explore the full extent of this prospective 3,500 hectare property. €

€ I would like to welcome Andy Bowering to our advisory committee. Andy has enjoyed much success in the management of and capital formation for exploration and mining ventures. We look forward to working with him as we advance our mineral exploration projects through the discovery phase. €

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core assets include the prospective, district scale Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico, and the Tombstone CRD silver-lead-zinc-copper district in Arizona. The Company board and management have successful track records of value creation through discovery, development and production in the mining sector. Aztec €™s shares trade on the TSXV (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553902/Aztec-Minerals-Completes-Earn-in-and-Exercises-Option-to-Acquire-a-65-Interest-in-the-Cervantes-Project-in-Sonora-Mexico-from-Kootenay-SilverAppoints-Andy-Bowering-to-Advisory-Committee