Selected Rock Grab Samples Assay up to 40.9 g/t Au and 138 g/t Ag at White Metal's Startrek Property, Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, July 30, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from 58 rock grab samples collected from the Startrek Gold-Antimony property (the "Property") and submitted to Eastern Analytical Laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland. The Property, interpreted to be host to a low-sulphidation epithermal gold system, is located about 20 km west of the town of Gander. The Phase 1 work program is focusing on prospecting and relocating previous trenching and drill hole collar locations, as well as follow up work on numerous gold and antimony showings discovered by previous operator Rubicon Minerals Corp. (2001 to 2005) who referred to the project area as the "Star Track".

During the current re-sampling and reconnaissance prospecting program there were three northeast-trending zones examined, which the Company has named (from northwest to southeast), the Western Zone, Central Zone, and Eastern Zone. The Western, Central, and Eastern zone trends were previously identified by Rubicon's work program between 2001 and 2004. A fourth new zone, the South Zone, located on Highway 1 about 2.7 km southwest of the south end of the Central Zone, has seen no historical work and is considered a new discovery.

Commented Michael Stares, Interim President and CEO of White Metal, "We are very excited with initial grab sample results from the Startrek property. From what has been observed in the historical Rubicon trenches and from our prospecting traverses, this Property is definitely deserving of a lot more work. The Central Zone, with extensive epithermal veining, is very impressive and no doubt needs to be evaluated for its potential as part of a new epithermal gold system. The Eastern Zone is equally as impressive and also needs more work to determine its potential. The newly discovered South Zone demonstrates that there are areas in the region that have been overlooked, further supporting the Company's belief in the prospective nature of the Property."

South Zone: this zone is hosted on or near the contact between sedimentary rocks and Devonian age Gander Lake Granite and is described as granite with quartz flooding and minor sulfides and fluorite veining within the granite and quartz veins. A mineralized boulder was also located, believed to be of local origin, described as a hydrothermal, quartz-cemented breccia, typical of epithermal systems, and containing altered clasts of sedimentary rocks. The clasts having been altered to various clay minerals and cemented together by quartz that display chalcedonic, vuggy and comb textures. Sphalerite (ZnS) and a silver-grey mineral was also observed which is believed to be a silver (tennantite-tetrahedrite series) reflected in the high silver content of the sample (138 g/t Ag); gold was also elevated up to 252 ppb Au. Only three samples were collected from this area and the Company believes that further work is warranted to properly evaluate this zone, including delineating the contact area between the granite and sedimentary rocks and finding the source of the mineralized boulder.

Western Zone: this zone is described as quartz stockwork and veins that at times, crosscut local stratigraphy. Rubicon reported anomalous gold in rock grab samples occurring periodically over the 2 km strike length. Numerous small folds were observed in the sedimentary host rock but due to the thin cover it was difficult to determine if there was epithermal veining present. Rock grab sampling (nine samples) by White Metal returned assays ranging from <5 ppb to 3582 ppb Au (3.6 g/t Au). This area contained up to 0.83% Sb (antimony).

Central Zone: White Metal personnel collected 28 rock grab samples along the Central Zone trend which was previously trenched by Rubicon. One grab sample assayed 40942 ppb Au (40.9 g/t Au) and 6700 ppb Ag (6.7 g/t Ag). Assays in general range from <5 ppb Au to 40942 ppb Au, below detection to 2.68% Sb, and below detection to >1000 ppm As (arsenic). The intriguing feature about this horizon is the epithermal vein system contains geyserite (opaline silica), lattice-type veining, and fluorite in the historical Rubicon trenches. The epithermal veins can be traced for approximately 2 km along strike. The Company believes that given the high frequency of anomalous gold and intensity of epithermal veining in the trenches, further work is warranted.

Eastern Zone: this zone can be traced intermittently for 2 km and is described as intensely silicified with tourmaline and chlorite alteration, abundant arsenic and anomalous tungsten (W) and gold. This zone contains about 5% outcrop exposure. Two areas within this zone, Garlic Hill and Creek One, were visited by White Metal personnel and 13 rock grab samples were collected. Assays range from 12 ppb to 3.5 ppb Au and average 130 ppb Au. At Garlic Hill, a 10 to 12 metre-wide zone of silicification contains abundant arsenic and returned assays up to 305 ppb Au. The Creek One area appears to be several metres wide but contacts with the country rock could not be located due to overburden. Given the limited work in this poorly exposed area (<5% outcrop), the Company believes that this zone holds high potential for a new gold discovery and follow up work is planned.

To advance the Property, the Company is examining the possibility of an airborne magnetic survey to locate significant structures (folds/faults) that may host mineralization, as well as soil sampling surveys and further prospecting, all with the aim of delineating new gold targets. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the Property.

White Metal is actively looking for a partner to advance this prospect.

Rock samples were analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd., an ISO 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, located in Springdale, Newfoundland. Rock samples were prepared in batches of 24, including a lab blank and an internal standard. Gold was analyzed by Fire Assay (lead collection/silver doré bead), followed by aqua-regia digestion and analysis by Atomic Absorption (AA). The lower limit of detection is 5 ppb Au. Silver and an additional 33 elements were measured through four-acid dissolution of the sample followed by ICP analysis. Samples with over limits in silver (+6 g/t Ag) or antimony (+440 ppm Sb) were re-analyzed using three-acid digestion and an atomic absorption finish.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

