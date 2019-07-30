Live OTCQB Venture Company Investor Conference August 1st

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, August 1st.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC-AgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

August 1st Agenda:

Presentation

Time (ET) Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Nuheara Ltd. OTCQB: NUHRF | ASX: NUH 10:00 AM XORTX Therapeutics Inc. OTCQB: XRTXF | CSE: XRX 10:30 AM Cannara Biotech Inc. OTCQB: LOVFF | CSE: LOVE 11:00 AM Smoke Cartel, Inc. OTCQB: SMKC 11:30 AM Nightfood Holdings Inc. OTCQB: NGTF 12:30 PM Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB 1:00 PM NexTech AR Solutions OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR 1:30 PM Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

