Silver Spruce Confirms High Grade Gold Mineralization at Cocula Advanced Gold Project

BRIDGEWATER, July 30, 2019 - (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assays from due diligence samples taken from the Timmins Gold ( €œTimmins €) (now Alio Gold) reverse circulation (RC) drill program stored at the project and assays from new surface samples taken by the independent Qualified Person preparing the maiden NI 43-101 report on the Cocula project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

The reverse circulation drill samples for due diligence purposes were selected to confirm the grades reported previously by Timmins, focusing both on individual, isolated samples as well as continuous intervals in order to confirm the grades and tenors originally reported. The first set of fifteen samples was selected by ProDeMin crews under the direction and supervision of Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Qualified Person. A second set of twelve samples including eight surface exposures and four samples of RC drill cuttings was selected by the independent Qualified Person ( €œQP €) that is preparing the NI 43-101 report for Silver Spruce. The samples of RC cuttings returned assay results that are generally correlated with the results reported by Timmins.

Cocula Project Drill Sample Comparisons Samples Selected by ProDeMin Drill Sample Assays Reported by Timmins Gold Re-Assayed Results Hole ID Sample Au_ppm Sample Wt. kg Au ppm RCC-01 17001 22.51 17001 1.5 23.70 RCC-02 17076 1.09 17076 2.2 0.94 RCC-03 17115 0.77 17115 6.6 0.3 RCC-03 17116 0.28 17116 4.82 0.31 RCC-03 17117 0.81 17117 3.18 0.6 RCC-03 17118 0.77 17118 2.84 0.93 RCC-03 17119 1.86 17119 3.8 1.57 RCC-03 17120 0.89 17120 2.9 1 RCC-03 17122 1.12 17122 2.34 1.05 RCC-09 17490 0.70 17490 6.44 0.42 RCC-09 17491 0.47 17491 6.5 0.48 RCC-09 17493 3.79 17493 2.88 3.66 RCC-09 17497 0.99 17497 5.6 0.61 RCC-09 17498 0.52 17498 3.22 0.58 RCC-17 17911 6.45 17911 4.44 8.44



COCULA Technical Report sampling July 2019 Qualified Person Drill Sample Re-Assays Drill Sample Timmins Re-assayed Sample Type Au ppm Au ppm 17532 RC cuttings 0.393 0.41 17537 RC cuttings 0.153 0.19 17538 RC cuttings 0.259 0.08 17540 RC cuttings 0.363 0.33



Eight rock chip channel samples that were taken by the independent QP during his requisite field visit for the NI 43-101 report show the presence of gold mineralization at surface of up to 16.65 grams per tonne ( €œg/t €) gold ( €œAu €), or 0.54 ounces per tonne gold.

COCULA Technical Report sampling July 2019 Qualified Person Channel Samples SAMPLE TYPE WIDTH (m) DESCRIPTION Au g/t 13359 CHANNEL 0.6 Small dig 3x3x1.7m, east wall, red color breccia, Az 50 ° -75 °. weak to moderate silicified, barite,specularite, iron oxides, minor secondary Cu. 0.97 13360 CHANNEL 1 Small dig 3x3x1.7m, west wall, red to light red color, breccia, Az 50 ° -60 °, weak to moderate silicification, barite, specularite, hematite and minor Cu. 1.42 13361 CHANNEL 0.7 0.20m quartz vein taken in 4x1.5x1.7 trench, low angle Az 270 ° -19 °, light color, minor iron stained and hematite, mo sulphides vissible. 0.10 13362 CHANNEL 1.5 Sample taken in 10m long main trench, south extreme, breccia, texture well not observed due to alteration, barite, specularite, hematite. 7.61 13363 CHANNEL 0.7 Sample taken in the middle portion of main trench, reddish color, breccia, weak to moderate silicified, barite, specularite, sometimes leached apparience, hematite and minor Cu stained. 16.65 13364 CHANNEL 2.3 Sample taken in north portion in main trench, reddish color, brecciated, Az 300, mostly vertical, weak silicified, leached apparience, barite, specularite, iron stained, hematite. 10.85 13365 CHANNEL 1.5 Sample taken in 1.7x1.5x8m adit, E-NE strike, fault zone?, strongly fractured, clays, gouge, hematite stained and filling fractures. 0.35 13366 CHANNEL 1.1 SE portion of Project, small 1.5x1.7x3.0m adit, breccia, moderate to strong silicified, minor barite and specularite, weak iron stained. 0.47



€œWe are satisfied with the correlative assay results of check samples from the Timmins drill program. We are also quite encouraged by the high grades of gold that were sampled at surface from a trench across the mineralized breccia target, € stated Karl Boltz, President & CEO of Silver Spruce.

Cocula Mineralization

Channel sampling by Timmins across the outcrop of the Cocula breccia returned 136 m with 2.39 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Pb and 0.12% Zn. High grades of up to 25 g/t Au were reported for individual samples.

In 2008, Timmins drilled 27 RC holes (1,974 m) and confirmed the continuity of the Cocula breccia along 800 m of strike, open in all directions. Some example intercepts are:

Drill hole RCC-01 returned 7.5 m of 5.8 g/t Au within a longer interval of 37 m of 1.3 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, and 1.1 % Pb from the surface,

Drill hole RCC-09 cut 10.5 m with 1.76 g/t Au and 13.5 m with 1.37 g/t Au within a larger interval of 54 m with 0.72 g/t Au, 8.9 g/t Ag, and 0.96% Pb, and

Drill hole RCC-10 has an intercept of 37.5 m with grades of 1.2 g/t Au; 13 g/t Ag and 1.34 % Pb that includes two narrow intervals of 3.0 m with 6.3 g/t Au and 7.5 m of 3.0 g/t Au.

Surface Agreements Signed

Surface agreements assuring access to the project for exploration and drilling have been signed by representatives with power of attorney for three families that own the ranches at the Cocula project.

The Company has the €œgreen light € to continue its due diligence process and a final purchase decision will be made by the Company, in due course, under its six month Right of First Refusal.

Silver Spruce should have its drill permit approved shortly and is preparing a drilling strategy to evaluate the current mineralization and exploration targets.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Samples by Silver Spruce and for the NI 43-101 report were analyzed by ALS Global, a worldwide analytical testing laboratory well-known in the exploration and mining community. Samples submitted to ALS consisted of RC drill cuttings and rock chip-channel samples that were analyzed for gold by the Au-AA26 method, consisting of a 50 g fire assay with an AA finish. No blind control samples were submitted as these are duplicates, but the laboratory uses standards and blanks as part of its routine QA-QC program.

The original sample assays of Timmins were completed by International Plasma Labs (IPL) of Richmond, B.C. Gold assays by IPL were completed by fire assay and AA spectroscopy on a 30 gm sample aliquot. For the IPL samples, those with Au values of 1 g/t or more or Ag values of 100 g/t or more were reanalyzed by fire assay and gravimetric methods.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Qualified Person, is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

