Bonterra Legal Update

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that the Court of Appeal of British Columbia has dismissed the appeal filed by former executives Nav Dhaliwal and Dale Ginn, seeking to overturn the Supreme Court of BC decision ordering the immediate return of the garnished funds in the amount of $2,184,080, to Bonterra.

A pre-judgement garnishment order had been granted by the BC Registrar, on April 12, 2019, without prior notice to Bonterra. Upon review of the matter, the Supreme Court of BC had set aside the garnishment and ordered the immediate return of the funds to Bonterra on June 20, 2019; the Court of Appeal has now confirmed the decision on July 26, 2019, with written reasons to follow.

For further information on Bonterra, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: (819) 825-8678

