McEwen Mining: Q2 2019 Results

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announces its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2019 (“Q2” and “H1”). Total production during Q2 was 36,216 gold ounces and 850,525 silver ounces, or 45,881 gold equivalent ounces(1) (“GEOs”) using the average gold:silver price ratio during Q2 of 88:1. Our San José and El Gallo mines exceeded our production targets during the quarter. Our other two operations, the Gold Bar and Black Fox mines, performed better than in Q1, but below our production and earnings forecasts. This contributed to our consolidated net loss during Q2 of $13.0 million(2), or $0.04 per share.



Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner commented: “Q2 was better than Q1 2019, but clearly not where we wanted it to be. Financially Q2 and H1 2019 were weak relative to the respective periods in 2018. The good news is that the balance of the year is looking much better. Q2 marked the start of our 2019 exploration drilling program in Timmins and Nevada. Early assay results from Black Fox and Grey Fox have been very encouraging. Gold Bar only declared commercial production one month before the end of Q2 and is gaining momentum. Production rates and grades at all operations have improved in Q3. At Los Azules we achieved a critical milestone in the project’s valuation by validating a new access route that will provide year round access, rather than the current 4-5 months. We are looking forward to increasing production and lowering costs in H2.”

Table 1 below provides production and cost results for Q1, Q2 and H1 2019 and comparative results from 2018 along with production and cost guidance for the full year 2019.

Table 1: Production and Costs

Q1 Q2 H1 Full Year

2019 Guidance 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Total Production Gold (oz) 35,068 26,938 36,959 36,216 72,027 63,154 152,000 Silver (oz) 695,651 703,219 772,432 850,525 1,468,083 1,553,744 3,225,000 GEOs(1) 44,344 36,315 47,258 45,881 91,602 82,196 190,000 San José Mine, Argentina (49%)(3)



Gold (oz) 10,822 10,559 12,139 13,518 22,961 24,077 49,000 Silver (oz) 692,052 701,341 769,197 848,268 1,461,249 1,549,609 3,225,000 GEOs(1) 20,049 19,910 22,395 23,157 42,444 43,067 87,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1)(4) 934 749 806 960 868 865 860 AISC ($/GEO)(1)(4) 1,148 1,115 1,065 1,207 1,106 1,165 1,120 El Gallo Mine, Mexico GEOs(1) 12,217 5,432 10,808 5,354 23,025 10,786 16,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1)(4) 691 967 783 926 724 961 875 AISC ($/GEO)(1)(4) 753 989 816 939 776 977 915 Black Fox Mine, Canada GEOs(1) 12,078 8,943 14,055 9,430 26,133 18,373 45,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1)(4) 849 805 771 837 806 826 905 AISC ($/GEO)(1)(4) 1,188 1,454 1,056 1,196 1,115 1,311 1,080 Gold Bar Mine, Nevada GEOs(1) - (5) - 7,940(5) - 9,970(5) 42,000 Cash Costs ($/GEO)(1)(4) - - - 901 - 924 930 AISC ($/GEO)(1)(4) - - - 1,088 - 1,157 975

Notes:

'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a 75:1 gold to silver price ratio for periods up to and including Q1 2019, and 88:1 for Q2 2019. Going forward, McEwen has adopted a variable gold:silver ratio for reporting that approximates the average during each fiscal quarter. 2019 GEO and costs guidance has been restated at an 85:1 ratio. All amounts are reported in US dollars unless otherwise stated. Represents the portion attributable to us from our 49% interest in the San José Mine. Earnings from mining operations, cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce, and liquid assets are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standardized definition under U.S. GAAP. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” for additional information, including definitions of these terms. Pre-commercial production at Gold Bar during Q1 2019 was 2,030 GEOs, cash costs and AISC were not reported. Gold Bar started commercial production on May 23, 2019.

For the SEC Form 10-Q Financial Statements and MD&A refer to: http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000314203

Table 2 below provides financial highlights for Q1, Q2 and H1 2019 and comparative results from 2018 and comparative results for 2018.

Table 2: Financial Highlights





Q2 2018 Q2 2019 H1 2018 H1 2019 Treasury Liquid Assets ($ millions)(4) 34.5 31.8 34.5 31.8 Working Capital ($ millions) 19.2 30.9 19.2 30.9 Debt (Term loan) ($ millions) nil 50.0 nil 50.0 Earnings from Mining Operations(4) Black Fox Mine ($ millions) 4.1 1.3 7.2 1.8 San José Mine (49%) ($ millions) 3.3 1.4 5.4 3.2 El Gallo Mine ($ millions) 5.6 2.6



17.7 3.9



Gold Bar Mine ($ millions) - 1.9 - 2.1 Consolidated Net Income Net (Loss) ($ millions) (5.4 ) (13.0 ) (10.6 ) (23.2 ) Net (Loss) per Share ($) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) Cash Flow Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities ($ millions) (5.6 ) 1.7 0.6 (9.2 )

San José Mine, Argentina (49% Interest)

The mine is on-track to achieving our full year guidance for 2019 of 49,000 gold ounces and 3,225,000 silver ounces. Our attributable production from San José in Q2 was 13,518 gold ounces and 848,268 silver ounces, for a total of 23,157 GEOs, compared to 22,395 GEOs in 2018. Cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $960 and $1,207 per GEO, respectively. Our cost guidance for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect the change in the gold:silver price ratio from 75:1 to 85:1, the impact was an increase in cash costs and AISC of $30 and $60 per GEO, respectively.

El Gallo Mine, Mexico (100% Interest)

The mine is on-track to achieving our full year production guidance for 2019 of 16,000 gold ounces at a cash cost and AISC of $875 and $915 per GEO, respectively. During Q2, the mine produced 5,354 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 10,786 gold equivalent ounces in 2018. Cash costs and AISC were $926 and $939 per GEO, respectively. Production was down quarter over quarter due to the transition from mining to residual leaching that will continue for as long as it is economic to do so.

Fenix Project

Work on the Fenix Project feasibility study and permitting is progressing. We expect the permit to be approved and the feasibility study to be completed in Q3 2019.

Black Fox Mine, Canada (100% Interest)

During Q2, a number of mines across the province of Ontario, where Black Fox is located, experienced large inflows of water as a result of heavy spring snow melt coupled with heavy precipitation. At Black Fox operations were affected by water infiltration when the western part of the mine was flooded temporarily. This reduced production by limiting access to some mining areas for a period of six weeks, but is now resolved. In Q2, Black Fox produced 9,420 gold ounces, compared to 14,042 gold ounces in 2018. Cash costs and AISC were $837 and $1,196, respectively.

Our 2019 exploration budget for the Black Fox Complex is $18 million and includes surface and underground drilling. Drilling started in April and we are actively exploring some exciting targets on the Black Fox and Stock properties.

On May 23, 2019 we released positive gold drill results from the Black Fox Mine and from the Grey Fox Area. We followed up with more high-grade drill result from Grey Fox on July 10, 2019, and again with a resource estimate increase for the area on July 25, 2019, see news release: https://www.mcewenmining.com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx

Gold Bar Mine, USA (100% Interest)

Gold production is increasing, and we expect better performance in the second half of 2019. In late Q2, Gold Bar achieved commercial production. Pre-commercial and commercial production during Q2 totalled 7,940 gold ounces. Cash costs and AISC were $901 and $1,088 per GEO, respectively.

The revised 2019 mining plan is to produce 15,000 gold ounces in Q3 and 17,000 gold ounces in Q4. Guidance for 2019 has been reduced from 50,000 to 42,000 gold ounces as a result of the slower than expected ramp-up.

Our 2019 exploration budget for the Gold Bar property is $5 million. Drilling started mid-May with an initial focus on Gold Bar South in order to advance permitting, with the objective to have development begin in late 2020. Drilling is currently underway on an initial deep hole to test the potential of the property for Carlin-type gold deposits.

Los Azules Project, Argentina (100% Interest)

Last year, we identified a critical value-adding milestone for Los Azules - a new low altitude all-year access route (Northern access route). Currently access is only possible 4-5 months of the year. The Northern access route was explored by overland expedition during March 2019 and confirmed to be viable for access and also for the proposed electrical transmission line. Preliminary engineering, cost and schedule estimates are in progress. Work will begin on the road later this year.

During Q2, we continued to advance permitting efforts. We are targeting the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment by the end of the year and expect the Environmental Impact Declaration to be received during 2020.

