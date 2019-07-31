Integra Resources Sedar Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated DeLamar Project Resource Estimate

Press Release Highlights:



3.9 Moz AuEq (2.4 Moz Au, and 116.5 Moz Ag) upgraded from inferred into measured and indicated category (“M&I”) in the DeLamar Project global (DeLamar Deposit + Florida Mountain Deposit) resources, with an average grade of 0.70 g/t AuEq (0.43 g/t Au, 21.0 g/t Ag) employing a 0.2 g/t AuEq cut-off for oxide/transitional resources, and a 0.3 g/t AuEq cut-off for unoxidized resources



DeLamar Project global inferred resources updated to 501,000 oz AuEq (343,000 oz Au, 12,240,000 oz Ag) at an average grade of 0.55 g/t AuEq (0.38 g/t Au, 13.5 g/t Ag) employing a 0.2 g/t AuEq cut-off for oxide/transitional resources, and a 0.3 g/t AuEq cut-off for unoxidized resources



Approximately 90% of the DeLamar Project global resources have been upgraded to an M&I category



Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on track for scheduled September completion



2019 Exploration program mid-progress

1 drill rig currently in operation on Florida Mountain

Airborne geophysical and hyperspectral surveys recently flown covering entire land package, surveying for the first time many prospective target areas on trend in newly staked territory. Since the original DeLamar and Florida Mountain acquisitions, Integra has grown its land package by approximately 370% and it now sits at over 11,000 hectares



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2019 -- Integra Resources Corp. (TSXV:ITR ; OTCQX:IRRZF) (the “Company” or “Integra”) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") detailing the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho, as described in the Company's news release dated June 17, 2019. The Report is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile, and on the Company’s website at:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/ni43-101delamarfloridamtn2019_vfinal.pdf

The Report filed today incorporates approximately 30,000 meters (“m”) in 93 drill holes of new infill and extensional drilling completed at the DeLamar Project since Integra acquired the Project in November of 2017, along with over 250,000 m of drilling conducted by Kinross Gold and its predecessors. The Report shows a substantial conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated (“M&I”) ounces, with approximately 90% of the new resource sitting in M&I. This reflects the data added to the Project through the successful confirmatory drilling, comprehensive relogging of historical drill holes, and continued compilation of historical geological information.

Resource work for this Report was completed by Mine Development Associates (“MDA”) of Reno, Nevada, under the supervision of Michael Gustin, an independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Table 1. DeLamar Project Global (DeLamar + Florida Mountain) Gold and Silver Resources

Classification Tonnes g/t Au oz Au g/t Ag oz Ag g/t AuEq oz AuEq Measured 16,078,000 0.52 270,000 34.3 17,726,000 0.96 498,000 Indicated 156,287,000 0.42 2,106,000 19.7 98,788,000 0.67 3,377,000 Measured + Indicated 172,365,000 0.43 2,376,000 21.0 116,514,000 0.70 3,875,000 Inferred 28,266,000 0.38 343,000 13.5 12,240,000 0.55 501,000

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Oxidized and Transitional Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.2 g AuEq/t cut-off in consideration of potential open-pit mining and heap-leach processing. Unoxidized Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.3 g AuEq/t cut-off in consideration of potential open pit mining a milling / agitated leaching or flotation processing. The Mineral Resources are constrained by pit optimizations. The DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit mineral resources have been constrained to lie within optimized pit shells created using metal prices of USD $1,400/ounce of gold and USD $18/ounce of silver. For reporting purposes within this press release, these metal prices were also used to calculate the gold equivalent grades and gold equivalent ounces disclosed in this press release, with the formula g/t AuEq = g/t Au + (g/t Ag ÷ 77.7) Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grades, and contained metal content. The Effective Date of the Mineral Resource is May 1, 2019. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues

Tables summarizing the grade and tonnage relationships at varying cut-off grades and oxidation states at the DeLamar Deposit are linked below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/del_re_sensitivity_vuse.pdf

Tables summarizing the grade and tonnage relationships at varying cut-off grades and oxidation states at the Florida Mountain Deposit are linked below:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/fm_re_sensitivity_vuse.pdf

Next Steps

The many studies underpinning Integra’s maiden PEA, currently scheduled for completion in September 2019, are now complete or nearing completion. The Report filed today, along with detailed engineering, environmental, metallurgical, operational, and economic studies will all be incorporated into the maiden PEA. This PEA will be an option study for the project that demonstrates multiple processing options, including heap leaching and milling.

Integra currently has one drill rig in operation on Florida Mountain, where the Company plans to drill 6,500 m this year. Outside of the well-defined deposit footprints, much of Integra’s district size 11,000+ hectare land package has never undergone modern exploration. In light of the expanded land package, the Company recently flew extensive airborne geophysical and hyperspectral surveys. The resulting data, once compiled, will be used to target upcoming grab sampling and soil sampling surveys along with future exploration drilling.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the DeLamar Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples into the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5 acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by E. Max Baker PhD. (FAusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration, of Reno, Nevada, a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43- 101.

The mineral resource estimates were prepared by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada under the supervision of Michael Gustin. Mr. Gustin is a Qualified Person and is independent of the Company as defined by NI 43-101.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of its DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years began on the DeLamar Project in 2018, with more than 30,000 meters drilled to date. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp. For additional information, see “Technical Report and Updated Resource Estimates for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA”, dated July 30, 2019.

