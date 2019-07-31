Alt Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the Quarter ending 30 June 2019.During this period, the Company has focussed on the Mt Ida Gold Project mining lease assets owned by the Company in particular to the Quinn's and Tim's Find mining leases undertaking comprehensive reviews of the historical data bases including the geophysical, geochemical and geological data.Pursuant to the aforementioned reviews the Company lodged several program of works (POW) with the Department obtaining drilling approvals for all POW's lodged in preparation for planned drilling programs.RC drilling commenced on the Tim's Find project in May 2019 with Challenge Drilling mobilising to site with drilling programs undertaken at the Tim's Find, Shepherds Bush, Spotted Dog and Quinn's Forrest Belle pit at the Mt Ida Gold Project running concurrently. The Company drilled a total of ~5500 metres of RC drilling across the various project areas from May to July 2019.The Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Project is rapidly evolving into a promising gold project, with multiple exploration and mining targets contained within the various exploration, prospecting and mining leases held by the Company.To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3RHM174C





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





