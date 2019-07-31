Platina Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (FRA:P4R) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) is pleased to report the activities for the quarter, including:HIGHLIGHTS- Permitting programs underway at the Platina Scandium Project (PSP) following the successful completion of the positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in December 2018- PSP Mining Lease Application (MLA) lodged during the quarter- PSP, Australia (100%) - following completion of the DFS in December 2018, the Company is focused on completion of the permitting activities and market development required to secure offtake agreements, and facilitate project financing;- Munni Munni, Australia (30%) - there were no exploration activities at Munni Munni during the quarter; and- Skaergaard, Greenland (100%) - the Company is undertaking a Scoping Study following a significant increase in the Palladium price since the 2013 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. The Scoping Study will assist with establishing the optimal strategic direction for the project.- Number of potential new project opportunities under assessmentTo view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RB65Z21N





About Platina Resources Limited:



Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) is an Australian-based exploration and development company focused on precious and specialty metals, particularly platinum group metals ("PGM") and the strategic metal scandium.



The PSP is the Company's flagship project located in central New South Wales, one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt, platinum and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrating the technical and economic viability of constructing the project. The Company is now focused on completing the permitting and securing offtake and financing.



The Company also has interests in two gold-platinum group metal projects, including:



- Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland; and



- Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the Munni Munni Complex is one of Australia's most significant PGM occurrences. Munni Munni also has potential for conglomerate hosted gold and is a joint venture with Artemis Resources Ltd..



