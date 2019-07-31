Argent Minerals Limited: June 2019 Quarter Activities and Cash Flow Report

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) (Argent, or the Company) is pleased to report its activities and cash flow for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.Highlights:- Maiden drilling programme completed at Pine Ridge - first drilling in 20 years - confirming accuracy of historical high-grade gold results.- Milestone Pine Ridge hole with visual gold intersected 19 m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 98.4 m including 0.6 m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 98.4 m, 1 m @ 4.0 g/t Au from 101 m and 1 m @ 40.7 g/t Au from 106 m (APDD031).- Confirmed: Pine Ridge geological similarities to the economic McPhillamys 2.3 Moz deposit located north on the same structure.- Significant exploration upside: prospect gold mineralisation expanded by 40 m in the depth. Pine Ridge geology consistent with identified 6 km along-strike potential.- Silver-gold exploration strategy boosted by Pine Ridge results and silver price increase.- AusIndustry R&D Claim update.- Private placement completed 30 April 2019, raising $641,218 before costs.- Cash $725,933 as at 30 June 2019.To view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X74HU2T9





About Argent Minerals Limited:



Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





