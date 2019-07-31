Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report
Highlights:
- In-principle eligibility received from Euler Hermes for the Project financing of Yangibana rare earth project of up to USD140 million.
- Environmental Protection Agency recommends approval of the Yangibana project.
- Agreement concluded to purchase 100 extra rooms plus associated infrastructure from Fleetwood Pty Ltd.
- Design of critical long lead items, the Rotary Kiln Off Gas Scrubbing Plant and the Acid Baked Kiln substantially progressed.
- Successful completion of share placement and rights issue raising $23.4 million.
About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.
- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.
- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.
- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.
- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.
