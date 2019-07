Sayona Mining Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today its activities report for the June quarter 2019, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century.Highlights- New Australia-based Managing Director to drive Sayona's emerging lithium projects- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Sayona Quebec to further strengthen management team- Engineering firm appointed for revised Authier Definitive Feasibility Study based on optimised mining production rate- New Environmental Impact Study launched for Authier Lithium Project- Positive drilling results and expansion of project area at Tansim- Quebec government funding for research project on mining waste- WA funding received for Mallina Project- Exploration in Pilangoora district in West Australia identifies new prospective pegmatite systems- Project work returns positive results at the Mt Edon Project in West AustraliaTo view the quarterly report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J65L4500





About Sayona Mining Ltd:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:



Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Paul Crawford Executive Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au www.sayonamining.com.au