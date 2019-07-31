Centamin PLC Announces Interim 2019 Results

PERTH, July 31, 2019 - Financial highlights

for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (â€ H1â€) was US$292.4 million from gold sales of 224,129 ounces at an average realised gold price of US$1,305 per ounce; Cash cost of production was US$692 per ounce produced, within annual guidance of US$675-725 per ounce; All-in sustaining cost (â€ AISCâ€) was US$940 per ounce sold, within annual guidance of US$890-950 per ounce;

of US$117.1 million, a 41% EBITDA margin, and profit before tax of US$59.6 million, offers competitive profit margins; Adjusted Group free cash flow 3,4 generated US$35.7 million, after profit share with our partner, the Egyptian state; Total direct financial payments in Egypt, by way of profit share and royalties, US$ 48.1 million;

generated US$35.7 million, after profit share with our partner, the Egyptian state; Total direct financial payments in Egypt, by way of profit share and royalties, US$ 48.1 million; Total Group sustaining, development and growth capital and exploration expenditure of US$58.4 million, in line with annual guidance;

of US$326.6 million, as at 30 June 2019, after payment in May of US$34.7 million for the 2018 final dividend; and The Board declares an interim dividend of US$46.2 million (4.0 US cents per share), bringing cumulative dividends paid to shareholders to approximately US$500 million.

Outlook

of US$675-725 per ounce produced and AISC of US$890-950 per ounce sold; Production and free cash flow expected to be stronger in the second half (â€ H2â€) predominantly driven by improved grades from the open pit; Costs to trend downwards in line with the expected increased production in H2; and Centamin baseline outlook for production in 2020 and 2021 of 510,000-540,000 ounces per annum, at cash cost of US$630-680 per ounce produced and AISC of US$870-920 per ounce sold; Baseline outlook excludes any upside from plant and open pit optimisation, underground grade improvement, Cleopatra stoping, and regional exploration; Full details of these baseline estimates and upside drivers can be found in the Operation Review.

Andrew Pardey, CEO commented: â€ Six months into our tenth year of commercial production, Centamin continues to make good progress delivering on its corporate strategy. The Company is a high margin gold producer, delivering reliable stakeholder returns through strong free cash flow generation.

In-line with the Companyâ€™s well-established strategy of returning surplus cash to shareholders, the Centamin Board of Directors are pleased to declare an interim dividend of US$46.2 million, bringing total returns to shareholders in dividends since 2014 to c.US$500 million. The Boardâ€™s decision to increase the interim dividend was based on the Companyâ€™s strong financial position, assessment of near and medium-term capital allocation and confidence in future cash flow generation.

Looking forward, as the outlook for the business continues to improve, in the second half of 2019 we expect to deliver stronger production and increasing free cash flow. Today, Centamin has provided baseline estimates for Sukariâ€™s production and cost guidance through to 2021 on a mining plan that is designed to maximise returns to all of our stakeholders through the delivery of profitable ounces.

We are confident in the delivery of this baseline outlook and are focused on driving further future growth and value enhancing opportunities.â€

Table 1. Group Financial Summary

Quarter on Quarter (â€ QoQâ€) comparative Year on Year (â€ YoYâ€) comparative units Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % H1 2019 H1 2018 % Gold produced oz 117,913 92,803 27% 234,096 217,099 8% Gold sold oz 112,764 97,628 16% 224,129 228,672 (2%) Cash cost of production 2,3 US$â€™000 87,553 64,630 35% 159,445 135,942 17% Unit cash cost of production US$/oz produced 752 714 5% 692 637 9% AISC 2,3 US$â€™000 109,319 102,211 7% 207,361 209,150 (1%) Unit AISC US$/oz sold 982 1,073 (8%) 940 930 1% Average realised gold price US$/oz 1,307 1,298 1% 1,305 1,316 (1%) Gross revenue1 US$â€™000 147,329 127,023 16% 292,406 301,099 (3%) Revenue US$â€™000 145,671 123,929 18% 288,136 296,391 (3%) EBITDA 2,3 US$â€™000 52,651 45,774 15% 117,109 129,728 (10%) Profit before tax US$â€™000 25,725 21,977 17% 59,627 80,376 (26%) Basic EPS 2 US cents 0.54 0.97 (44%) 1.71 3.57 (52%) Capital expenditure US$â€™000 22,759 28,798 (21%) 47,987 53,877 (11%) Operating cash flow US$â€™000 57,459 37,247 54% 116,376 122,662 (5%) Adjusted free cash flow 3,4 US$'000 19,117 1,594 1,099% 35,708 36,075 (1%)

To view full announcement please follow link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3269H_1-2019-7-31.pdf

