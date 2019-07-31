Strategic Metals Announces the Passing of Director R.E. Gordon Davis

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 - It is with great sadness that Strategic Metals Ltd. (“Strategic”) announces the passing of director R.E. Gordon Davis. Mr. Davis enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a geological engineer and mining entrepreneur. His many accomplishments included the co-discovery of the Faro lead-zinc-silver deposits in the Yukon, the founding of Cyprus Anvil Mining Corporation and the discovery of the Camino Rojo gold deposit in Mexico as Chairman and CEO of Canplats Resources Corp.. Mr. Davis’ input and contributions to the Strategic board were always greatly valued.

The board and management of Strategic would like to extend their sincere condolences to Mr. Davis’ family and friends at this difficult time.

ON BEHALF OF Strategic Metals Ltd.

“W. Douglas Eaton”

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554064/Strategic-Metals-Announces-the-Passing-of-Director-RE-Gordon-Davis