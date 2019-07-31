Strategic Metals Announces the Passing of Director R.E. Gordon Davis

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 - It is with great sadness that Strategic Metals Ltd. (“Strategic”) announces the passing of director R.E. Gordon Davis. Mr. Davis enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a geological engineer and mining entrepreneur. His many accomplishments included the co-discovery of the Faro lead-zinc-silver deposits in the Yukon, the founding of Cyprus Anvil Mining Corporation and the discovery of the Camino Rojo gold deposit in Mexico as Chairman and CEO of Canplats Resources Corp.. Mr. Davis’ input and contributions to the Strategic board were always greatly valued.
The board and management of Strategic would like to extend their sincere condolences to Mr. Davis’ family and friends at this difficult time.
“W. Douglas Eaton” President and Chief Executive Officer
