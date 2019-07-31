Altiplano Reports Cash-positive Second Quarter Operations in Chile

Edmonton, July 31, 2019 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Q2 April - June results at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile.

CEO John Williamson stated, "We are pleased with the second quarter results in that we have maintained positive operating results at the Farellon project for three consecutive quarters. We have consistently extracted and processed Cu concentrate during this low copper price environment and are continuing to evaluate our efforts to move this project towards a potential commercial decision."

Between April 1st and June 30th, the Company extracted 6,935 tonnes of mineralized material at Farellon and processed 5,750 tonnes at an average grade of 1.71% Cu. Compared to the previous quarter, this represents a 12% decrease in tonnes extracted but an 8% increase in copper grade achieved. The Company received US$578,000 for the sale of this material during the quarter.

For the past three quarters, Altiplano has consistently extracted and processed an average of 130 tonnes per month of Cu concentrate at an average of 25.6% copper. During Q2, Altiplano achieved a milestone of 1 million pounds of copper processed and sold since the start of bulk sample evaluations. As of June 30, the Company has 830 tonnes awaiting processing at the toll treating facility, and 2,750 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site.

In addition, recent drilling down-dip from the current working has extended the copper mineralization at least 50m below the current workings over a strike length of 300m, which indicates that the high-grade vein system continues. With the expansion of the known mineralization, Altiplano contemplates further exploration and infrastructure development during Q3.

John Williamson, P.Geol., President and CEO of Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

