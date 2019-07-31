American Creek Closes Fully Subscribed $300,000 Financing

Cardston, July 31, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") ("American Creek") today announced that has closed the fully subscribed private placement financing previously announced on July 26, 2019.

A total of 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit were subscribed for resulting in gross proceeds of $300,000 to the Corporation.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

A 5% Finder's Fee in the amount of $2,500 is being paid to an arm's length broker associated with this financing.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including the advancement of key assets in BC's Golden Triangle. The securities issued in this offering are subject to a four month hold period.

This private placement closing is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek Resources

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

A major drill program is currently underway at the Treaty Creek Joint Venture project with the objective of defining a significant gold resource.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46669