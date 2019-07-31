Blue Lagoon Resources Commences Its Phase One Work Program at Golden Wonder

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2019 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started its phase one work program at the Golden Wonder property (the “Property”).

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. has begun the field work for the phase one exploration program at the Property, which is located within northwest British Columbia, near the community of Hazelton. The Property has excellent infrastructure, including proximity to major highways, rail and power.

Previous results from the 2017 and 2018 exploration at the Golden Wonder area expanded the zone of anomalous gold, copper and cobalt to approximately 500 metres of strike length. A high proportion of rock samples displayed anomalous gold values (See the Compnay’s News Release of July 16, 2019 for details of the previous anomalous gold sample data).

The phase one program will consist of a ground magnetic survey and soil sampling with the intent to expand the existing gold mineralization. This work will be focused to the east-northeast and west-southwest ends where anomalous soil samples were identified, as well as, infill where a number of highly anomalous soil samples were located between mapped outcrops, with values of up to 3.97 and 5.89 g/t Au reported.

About the Golden Wonder Property

The property comprises five contiguous mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 7,327 hectares, approximately one kilometre south of the Yellowhead Highway, a major interprovincial highway in Western Canada. The west end of the property (the Golden Wonder area) can be reached by a gravel road that links to Highway 16 (southwest of Sealey Lake Provincial Park). ATV (all-terrain vehicle) trails run west from this road north (for about 1,400 metres) and south (for about 1,100 metres) of Denys Lake. The northern section of the property is mostly accessible from Highway 16 by ATV along trails or by foot.

The Property encompasses several historic copper, gold and cobalt mineral showings, including Golden Wonder, Daley West, Hecla, Black Prince, Blue Lake and Silvertip Glacier. The Golden Wonder showing has received the most attention historically, with exploration work recorded as early as 1912.

The exploration target is a Besshi-type massive sulphide occurrence similar to the Windy Craggy Deposit in northwest British Columbia, which remains one of the largest undeveloped deposits for copper, gold and cobalt worldwide.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Janine Brown, BSc, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The Golden Wonder property’s NI 43-101 Technical Report is available under the company’s profile on SEDAR.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Rana Vig - President & CEO

Telephone: 604-218-4766

E-mail: ranavig@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in the company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554183/Blue-Lagoon-Resources-Commences-Its-Phase-One-Work-Program-at-Golden-Wonder