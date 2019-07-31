Eastfield Resources Announces Commencement of Fieldwork at Hedge Hog and CR

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire July 31, 2019, Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ETF) ("Eastfield") announces it is starting the 2019 exploration programs on its wholly owned Hedge Hog project (copper-gold-silver-cobalt) and CR project (gold). Both Hedge Hog and CR are located central BC several kilometres north of the historical community of Barkerville, BC (see Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: BGM) ("Barkerville") for additional current activity in this area). The community of Quesnel BC is located 60 kilometers to the west. Hedge Hog is optioned to Surge Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SUR) ("Surge") who may earn a 60% interest in Hedge Hog by making cash and/or share payments totalling $500,000 and completing exploration expenses totalling $2,500,000 over a five-year term.

Central to the Hedge Hog project is an area where massive sulfide boulders with high concentrations of copper, silver and cobalt were discovered twenty years ago. The most extensive exploration in the area of the current Hedge Hog claim was by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development (later Hudbay Minerals Inc. (C: HBM) ("Hudbay") between 1999 and 2001 during which time Hudbay completed airborne and ground based geophysical surveys, extensive geochemical surveys, mechanical excavator trenching and four short diamond drill holes (556 meters total). The most successful undertaking by Hudbay was trenching in an area called the Lottie target where a massive sulfide boulder (chalcopyrite rich) grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver had been discovered in 1999. In one mechanical trench near the 1999 discovery five additional massive chalcopyrite rich boulders were sampled with an average grade of 8.8% copper, 9.6 g/t silver. The Hudbay boulder assay results are historic and replicate samples are not available and consequently have not been confirmed.

In 2018 Surge collected 843 soil samples at Hedge Hog. The current program will consist of test pitting using a mechanical excavator of anomalous sample sites from the 2018 work. A multiyear exploration permit authorizing a wide spectrum of activities including geochemical and geophysical surveys, mechanical excavator trenching, and diamond drilling was issued to Eastfield in 2018.

The CR project (gold) is located approximately 10 kilometers east of the Hedge Hog Property was staked by Eastfield in 2014. It covers an area where during 1998 and 1999 Noranda Exploration discovered anomalous gold over an area measuring 2.3 by 1.5 kilometers in sediments in a drainage named Arsenic Creek. In 2014 Eastfield outlined an open-ended induced polarization anomaly 800 by 200 meters in extent within this target. The current work will entail further surface geochemical gridding and prospecting.

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P.Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

J.W. Morton, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties with work programs anticipated this year. These include: Hedge Hog (copper-gold-cobalt), optioned to Surge Exploration Inc. Indata (copper-gold), optioned to Prophecy Potash Corp. and Iron Lake (copper-gold -platinum-palladium-cobalt-nickel) optioned to GK Resources Limited.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

