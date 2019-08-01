Aberdeen Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 - Aberdeen International Inc. – July 31, 2019 - (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated July 2, 2019 for the 2019 annual meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on July 31, 2019 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 39,689,814 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 41% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Stan Bharti 91.874 % 8.126 % Bernard Wilson 95.447 % 4.553 % Maurice Colson 95.447 % 4.553 % General Lewis MacKenzie 92.265 % 7.735 % Wen Ye 95.388 % 4.612 %

