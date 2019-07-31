Select Sands Announces Resignation of Rasool Mohammad

Vancouver, BC, Canada - TheNewswire - July 31, 2019 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) | (OTCQB:SLSDF) today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Rasool Mohammad as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Mohammad is leaving the Company to pursue other interests.

Mr. Mohammad has played a central role in the development of the Company and the Company wishes to thank him for his efforts, service and contributions.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being approximately 650 rail-miles closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO.

Phone: (604) 639-4533

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.