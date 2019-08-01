Rockcliff to Commence 100,000 Metre Drill Program on Its High-Grade Copper Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

TORONTO, August 1, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RCLF)(FRANKFURT:RO0, WKN:A2H60G) is pleased to announce that drill contracts have been signed and several properties are now permitted for drilling. The 100,000 metre drill program will commence in August and continue non-stop to December of 2020. Rockcliff is well-funded, and is now the largest development and exploration junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS (“Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide”) district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world.

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “We look forward to the start of the largest drill program in Rockcliff’s history. The objectives of this very large drill program are to expand existing resources at several of our deposits, assist in advancing several of our key projects through the pre-feasibility phase as well as to explore for significant new grass roots discoveries on our very prospective land position. The success of the drill program will be an integral part of Rockcliff’s growth strategy as we work to transition the company into Manitoba’s next mining company.”

CYR Drilling International Ltd. from Winnipeg, Manitoba and Westcore Drilling Limited from Snow Lake, Manitoba were awarded drilling contracts by the Company.

Initial drilling will commence on the Company’s Rail and Bur properties, followed by drilling on its Talbot and Tower properties located south of the main Snow Lake mining camp. A minimum of five drills will be deployed in August to carry out this phase of the drill program. This phase of the drill program will total approximately 50,000 metres and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019. Between the start of drilling next month and the end of 2020, drilling is also planned on numerous grass roots targets and at least 8 other properties currently held by the Company that are known to host VMS mineralization.

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $27 million in cash, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is continuing the permitting process for its 100% owned Tower copper project which it expects to be completed by Q4 of this year. The permit process being undertaken by the Company would allow the Company to develop the property using ramp access and allow the Company to extract a bulk sample for test purposes. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,200 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and five lode-gold properties held by Goldpath Resources Corp., a Rockcliff wholly-owned subsidiary, including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba’s first and highest-grade gold mine.

