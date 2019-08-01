Black Tusk Resources Inc. Contracts Mining Expertise for Their Golden Valley Project, Quebec

Aug 1, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK.CN) (OTC:BTKRF) (Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to have contracted Dr. Mathieu Piche to assist with exploration on their Golden Valley Project, Abitibi, Quebec. Phase 1 of Diamond drilling is currently underway with the first 11 holes to be completed in the coming weeks.

Dr. Piche has an abundance of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. He has authored a variety of academic papers including alteration geochemistry as it relates to mineral deposits, and stratigraphic and structural characterization of mining camps in the Abitibi with the objective of refining genetic models. He was a past recipient of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association - John-Descarreaux Award, bestowed to highlight the contribution of an individual to enhanced geoscientific knowledge linked to mining exploration, as well as The Quebec Geologists Order Merite Geoscientifique Award.

Geologic discussion with Dr. Piche to this point has supported further work on the Golden Valley Project. The geology underlying the Black Tusk - Golden Valley claims, as regionally mapped, has some correlation with existing gold camps in the Abitibi. In general, the belt of Archean greenstone volcanic and sedimentary rocks trending through the property, with a temporally related pluton of igneous intrusion, is a common setting for gold mineralization in the Abitibi. Regionally mapped fault structures may also play a role in concentration of ore minerals.

After the current diamond drilling program is completed and all of the sample results have been returned, Dr. Piche will be asked to assist with planning of continued exploration, including a Phase 2 drilling program, to expand upon areas determined to be of significance.

Black Tusk personnel continue to manage the initial phases of the drilling program under the direction of Exploration Geologist, Perry Grunenberg, OGQ. Local Quebec-based consulting groups have been contracted to undertake core logging and core sampling at a facility located in Villebois, approximately 25 km south of the Golden Valley Project.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp's Casa Berardi Mine, that is currently in production and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world-class gold deposits.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.