Aton Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Aug. 01, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 31, 2019 (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted in favour of resolutions:

Setting the number of directors at six – 99.89% in favour. Electing as directors of the Company:

Bill Koutsouras – 99.90% in favour;

Mark W. Campbell – 99.90% in favour;

Giles Baynham – 98.22% in favour;

David Laing– 98.22% in favour;

Anthony Clements – 99.90% in favour; and

Tonno Vahk – 99.90% in favour.

Approving the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company – 99.91% in favour. Approving the Company’s stock option plan – 99.82% in favour.

“Again, today I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and in particular our cornerstone investors, whose unwavering belief in Aton’s management, exploration team, and our projects, has meant so much to the Company. I would also like to thank all of our directors, who continue to do a great job in guiding Aton”, commented Mark Campbell President and CEO. “This continued confidence allows us to move forward with our development goals at Hamama, to be Egypt’s second producing gold mine, and our exploration program at our largest discovery at Rodruin and at our 17 other gold targets at our Abu Marawat Concession.”