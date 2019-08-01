SouthGobi to announce second quarter 2019 results on August 13, 2019

VANCOUVER, Aug. 01, 2019 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. These results will be released on August 13, 2019.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact: Investor Relations Kino Fu Office: +852 2156 7030 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com Website: www.southgobi.com