Algold Resources Limted: Issues Shares

20:08 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Montreal, August 1, 2019 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ALG) - ("Algold" or the "Corporation") announces the issuance, at a price of $0.19 each, of 179,920 common shares in exchange for services rendered and of 116,298 common shares in settlement of a debt in the amount of $22,097. These issuances remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.


ABOUT ALGOLD

Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For further information, please contact:

Algold Resources Ltd.
1320, boul. Graham, bureau 132
Mont-Royal, Quebec, H3P 3C8
www.algold.com

Benoit LaSalle, FCPA, FCA, Chairman and Chief Executive
b.lasalle@algold.com
+1 (514) 951-4411

Alex Ball, Officer Executive VP, Finance and Corporate Development
a.ball@algold.com
+1 (647) 919 2227



