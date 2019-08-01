Canadian Orebodies Announces Untimely Passing of President & CEO Gordon McKinnon

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CORE) regrettably announce the tragic and untimely passing of the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Gordon (“Gord”) McKinnon. Gord served as the President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a director and leader of the Company since its inception in 2008.



John Harvey, a director of the Company commented, “Gord McKinnon, the son of Don McKinnon, was following in his father's footsteps and was most recently involved in reinvigorating Ontario's highly productive Hemlo mining camp. With his prospecting heritage and financial expertise he has been involved in several successful efforts at Hemlo and other exploration projects, and was instrumental in guiding the Company. His good nature, amiable personality, and dedication to the mineral exploration industry will be immensely missed by colleagues and friends alike.”

The Board has appointed Fraser Laschinger to act as interim President and CEO, and John Harvey has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board and will assist management with regards to a permanent replacement moving forward.

The Board of Directors and staff of Canadian Orebodies express their sincere condolences to Gord’s spouse and family.

About Canadian Orebodies Inc.

Canadian Orebodies is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Canadian Orebodies is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its two Hemlo area projects: the Pic Project and the North Limb.

