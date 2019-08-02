Valterra Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, August 2, 2019 - Valterra Resource Corp. (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") has closed the first tranche of its previously reported private placement by issuing 3,900,000 units at a price of $0.025 per unit for gross proceeds of $97,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of four years at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche of the private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants, carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until December 2, 2019. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by the Company in relation to the units sold in this tranche. Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Net proceeds from the private placement may be used in part to fund costs associated with initial exploration programs for the Weepah Gold project in Nevada and the Los Reyes Au-Cu project, Mexico. Additionally, net proceeds will also be used for general working capital which includes: G&A, property maintenance and property option payments for all of the company's projects.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia, Nevada and Mexico. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

