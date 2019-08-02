American Manganese Inc. Grants Stock Options

SURREY, August 2, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or the “Company”), (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), reports that the Company has granted 5,880,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 per share and will expire on August 2, 2024. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four-month holding period from the date of the grant. The stock option grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

