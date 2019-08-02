Noble announces untimely passing of Director

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire - August 2, 2019 - It is with great sadness that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC.PK:NLPXF) announces the tragic and untimely passing of Gordon McKinnon, one of Noble's directors. Mr. McKinnon sat on the Board of Noble since May of 2010, serving important governance roles for the Company as an independent director and a member of both the Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee and the Audit Committee.

"Drawing upon his experience and success in the mineral exploration sector, as well as his deep connections in the industry, I was always able to look to Gord for insight and guidance on matters important to Noble, to mineral exploration in Canada, and more generally to our industry", said H. Vance White, President and CEO of Noble. He continued: "Noble and its Board recognize and acknowledge how beneficial it was for us to have Gord's help and support over the years. We join our colleagues in the exploration industry in expressing our deepest condolences to Gord's spouse and family."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. And MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts multiple diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email : ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.