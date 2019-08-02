Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 2, 2019; Confederation Minerals Ltd., (the "Company") (TSXV:CFM) announces that Savio Chiu has resigned as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of the Company. The directors would like to thank Mr. Chiu for his work with the Company and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.

With the resignation of Mr. Chiu, Ms. Queenie Kuang has given her consent to act as an Officer of the Company effective immediately. In that capacity, Ms. Kuang will assume the roles of both Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for the Company. Currently and since 2008, Ms. Kuang serves as Manager of Corporate Finance for Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Ms. Kuang is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University which she obtained in 2007. Ms. Kuang also serves as a Director of Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV:JDN).

