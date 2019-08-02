Director Change

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 2, 2019; Jayden Resources Inc., (the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that Savio Chiu has resigned as a director of the Company. The directors would like to thank Savio for his work with the Company and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.

With the resignation of Mr. Chiu, Ms. Queenie Kuang has given her consent to act as a director of the Company effective immediately. Currently and since 2008, Ms. Kuang serves as Manager of Corporate Finance for Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Ms. Kuang is a Chartered Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University which she obtained in 2007. Ms. Kuang also serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM).

Following the changes, the Company's current Board of Directors consists of David Eaton; Denise Lok and Queenie Kuang.

